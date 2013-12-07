Saturday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

J-League side Jubilo Iwata insist it will require a transfer fee for Celtic to land Hiroki Yamada, with the midfielder due in Glasgow for a trial. (Various)

Huddersfield's Scottish full-back Paul Dixon is not surprised Celtic are keen on striker James Vaughan but says the Terriers are desperate to keep the 25-year-old. (Sun)

Former Aberdeen manager Sir Alex Ferguson will attend the Dons' visit to St Johnstone today, marking the 50th anniversary of his hat-trick for the Perth club in a 3-2 win away win over Rangers. (Various)

St Mirren boss Danny Lennon is confident the Paisley club can keep Newcastle midfielder Conor Newton on loan until the end of the season. (Sun)

Rangers fans' group say there is a danger they will "disengage" with the club if the battle for boardroom control rumbles on beyond the annual general meeting on 19 December. (Various)

And Rangers boss Ally McCoist is pleading with fans to continue giving their full backing to the team. (Various)

Hibernian manager Terry Butcher will help lay a headstone at the previously unmarked grave of the club's 1902 Scottish Cup winning boss Dan McMichael ahead of today's match against Partick Thistle. (Various)

Brighton's Scotland midfielder Liam Bridcutt is wanted by Sunderland. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish F1 driver Paul Di Resta has been told there is no race seat for him with Force India next season. (Herald)