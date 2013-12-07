BBC Sport - Southampton 1-1 Man City: Pellegrini - We lost control of match
Man City lost control - Pellegrini
- From the section Football
Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini says he is pleased with a 1-1 draw at Southampton, but thinks his side "lost control" of the match after taking the lead.
Sergio Aguero's early goal put City ahead, but Southampton equalised when Dani Osvaldo curled home a spectacular strike just before half-time.
Aguero has now scored 11 goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances for Manchester City.