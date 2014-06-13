Match ends, Brazil 3, Croatia 1.
World Cup: Brazil 3-1 Croatia
Story of the match:
- Neymar scores twice for hosts
- Croatia angry at penalty decision
- Oscar also on target for Brazil
- Vanishing spray used for first time
Neymar stole the show as Brazil came from behind to open the World Cup with a victory over Croatia in Sao Paulo, but the match turned on a controversial penalty.
The striker responded to the responsibility of being his country's poster boy by finding the net either side of half-time after Marcelo had scored an early own goal.
Oscar cemented the result with a wonderful individual goal late on but the adulation at the Arena de Sao Paulo went to Barcelona's Neymar.
His first goal was a low, sweeping effort that crept into the net from 25 yards. His second, 19 minutes before the end, was altogether more controversial.
Dejan Lovren was judged to have fouled Fred in the box. Japanese referee Yuichi Nishimura pointed to the spot, despite replays showing little contact had been made. Neymar converted, the ball deflecting in off the out-stretched arm of goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa, to spark scenes of celebration.
It ensured a 10th consecutive win for Luiz Felipe Scolari's side but Brazil demonstrated flaws and fragilities. They did not play with the fluency or flamboyance that saw them swat aside Spain to win the Confederations Cup so emphatically last year.
The moments before kick-off had been typically rousing. A passionate Brazilian crowd delivered another fervent rendition of the national anthem. Croatia were no more than an afterthought to most outside the thousand travelling fans.
That soon changed. From the off, Ivica Olic worked tirelessly, chasing lost causes, committing Brazilian defenders. He might have scored after seven minutes only to head Ivan Perisic's right-wing cross narrowly wide at the back post.
Four minutes later he was at the heart of the move that stunned the home crowd into silence.
With Dani Alves committed upfield, Olic found space wide on the left. His low, teasing cross found Nikica Jelavic who made glancing contact. It was enough to catch Marcelo off balance. The Real Madrid defender watched on as the ball deflected off his ankle and rolled into the net beyond goalkeeper Julio Cesar.
Brazil were struggling for rhythm; insipid not inventive. Neymar was fortunate to escape a nasty first-half incident - when he caught Luka Modric in the face with a swinging forearm - with only a booking.
But when they needed a moment of magic, the man whose image had been splashed across every newspaper and TV station in Brazil provided it.
Chelsea midfielder Oscar fought through two challenges and found Neymar.
When the striker turned for goal, moving the ball on to his left foot, he had one thing in mind. The contact was not pure but the shot was unerringly accurate, creeping in from 25 yards, glancing the right post on its way.
On the touchline Scolari was swamped by his players as all 23 Brazilian squad members rejoiced in the overwhelming sense of relief. Fireworks echoed in the streets around the ground.
Croatia, though, were far from finished. Dejan Lovren provided solidity and strength in defence; Ivan Rakitic, the spark and substance in midfield.
For long periods, Brazil struggled to find the zip in their passing, or the vim and vigour in their movement, to elude markers and dismantle Croatia's effective and organised defensive system.
Dani Alves curled a dipping free-kick just over but that was the sum of Brazil's second-half efforts as the final 30 minutes approached. That was to change.
Oscar put a gloss on the final score with a tremendous late goal that his man-of-the-match performance warranted. With Croatia committed upfield, he burst forward and toe-poked in from 25 yards, taking Pletikosa by surprise with a low drive.
Brazil are off and running.
Line-ups
Brazil
- 12Soares de Espindola
- 2Alves da Silva
- 3Thiago Silva
- 4David Luiz
- 6Marcelo
- 8PaulinhoSubstituted forde Carvalho Andrade Limaat 63'minutes
- 17DiasBooked at 87mins
- 11Oscar
- 10NeymarBooked at 27minsSubstituted forSantos do Nascimentoat 88'minutes
- 7Vieira de SouzaSubstituted forBernardat 68'minutes
- 9Chaves Guedes
Substitutes
- 1de Oliveira Galvao
- 5Fernandinho
- 13Costa Santos
- 14Scherrer Cabelino Andrade
- 15Buss
- 16Santos do Nascimento
- 18de Carvalho Andrade Lima
- 19Willian
- 20Bernard
- 21de Assis Silva
- 22Bagy
- 23Sisenando
Croatia
- 1Pletikosa
- 11Srna
- 5CorlukaBooked at 65mins
- 6LovrenBooked at 69mins
- 2Vrsaljko
- 10Modric
- 7Rakitic
- 4Perisic
- 20KovacicSubstituted forBrozovicat 61'minutes
- 18Olic
- 9JelavicSubstituted forRebicat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Pranjic
- 8Vukojevic
- 12Zelenika
- 13Schildenfeld
- 14Brozovic
- 15Badelj
- 16Rebic
- 19Cruz Campos
- 21Vida
- 22Alves da Silva
- 23Subasic
- Referee:
- Yuichi Nishimura
- Attendance:
- 62,103
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away20
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 3, Croatia 1.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 3, Croatia 1. Oscar (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ramires.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Vedran Corluka (Croatia) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a set piece situation.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Ramires replaces Neymar.
Booking
Luiz Gustavo (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luiz Gustavo (Brazil).
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luiz Gustavo (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).
Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.
Hernanes (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dejan Lovren (Croatia).
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Dani Alves.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Darijo Srna.
Substitution
Substitution, Croatia. Ante Rebic replaces Nikica Jelavic.
Attempt missed. David Luiz (Brazil) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Oscar with a cross.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Darijo Srna.
Foul by Oscar (Brazil).
Sime Vrsaljko (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dejan Lovren (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by David Luiz.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 2, Croatia 1. Neymar (Brazil) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Booking
Dejan Lovren (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Brazil. Fred draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Dejan Lovren (Croatia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Oscar (Brazil) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivica Olic (Croatia).
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Bernard replaces Hulk.
Attempt missed. Dani Alves (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Vedran Corluka (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Neymar (Brazil) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vedran Corluka (Croatia).
Marcelo (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).
Thiago Silva (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikica Jelavic (Croatia).