Match ends, Costa Rica 0, England 0.
Costa Rica 0-0 England
- From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup
England's World Cup ended without even the scant consolation of a victory as they played out a tame draw with Costa Rica in Belo Horizonte.
This was a dead rubber after England's losses to Italy and Uruguay - and there was nothing on show here to offer any belated cheer at the end of a miserable tournament.
Costa Rica's status as the surprise package of Group D was cemented by a result that ensured they finished top - and will face Greece in Recife on Sunday.
Meanwhile, England manager Roy Hodgson has presided over a dismal campaign.
|Group D
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|Costa Rica
|2
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Uruguay
|2
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Italy
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|3
|England
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|1
Daniel Sturridge came closest for the group's bottom side but wasted a succession of chances while goalkeeper Ben Foster - deputising for rested Joe Hart - did brilliantly to turn Celso Borges' free-kick on to the bar in the first half.
Hodgson gave Frank Lampard the captain's armband and used Steven Gerrard as a late substitute as the veteran duo played out what may be their final England appearances.
If so, it was an inglorious conclusion for the pair as this developed into the sort of low-key game many feared after England arrived in Belo Horizonte with their World Cup ambitions already shattered.
Hodgson had hoped England might be inspired by the selection of fresh faces, but as he and England's squad applauded their travelling fans at the final whistle, there was an air of disappointment and anti-climax.
England had found themselves on the back foot almost from the kick-off, when Joel Campbell's shot was deflected just wide off Gary Cahill - although both sides looked puzzled when a goal kick was awarded.
Sturridge was presented with England's best chances, shooting just wide from 20 yards after good control then heading over from six yards after Phil Jones knocked back Ross Barkley's corner.
He also had presentable claims for a penalty ignored when he fell in a tangle with Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte but referee Djamal Haimoudi was not interested.
Foster was impressive, especially in dealing with a Borges free-kick bound for the top corner - but otherwise it was a first half that was as low key as expected in such a meaningless fixture.
Sturridge also had England's first opportunity of the second half but the Liverpool striker's control let him down and keeper Keylor Navas was able to block, albeit sustaining a knock in the process that left him requiring treatment.
All of England's best chances were falling to Sturridge and he was off target again when he tried to be too precise from Jack Wilshere's flick and curled a shot wide of the far post.
Hodgson then made his substitutions in quick succession, sending on Raheem Sterling for Adam Lallana, and Gerrard for Wilshere, while Wayne Rooney announced himself with a clever chip that forced a save from Navas.
But there were to be no goals and no glory - and this was a game that deserved neither.
Line-ups
Costa Rica
- 1Navas
- 16Gamboa
- 15Díaz Campbell
- 19Miller
- 3GonzalezBooked at 60mins
- 6Duarte
- 10Ruiz
- 5BorgesSubstituted forBarrantesat 78'minutes
- 9CampbellSubstituted forUreñaat 65'minutes
- 17Tejeda Valverde
- 14BrenesSubstituted forBolañosat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Acosta
- 4Umaña
- 7Bolaños
- 8Myrie
- 11Barrantes
- 12Francis
- 13Granados Maroto
- 18Pemberton
- 20Calvo
- 21Ureña
- 22Cubero
- 23Cambronero
England
- 13Foster
- 16Jones
- 23Shaw
- 7WilshereSubstituted forGerrardat 73'minutes
- 5Cahill
- 12Smalling
- 17MilnerSubstituted forRooneyat 76'minutes
- 8Lampard
- 9Sturridge
- 21BarkleyBooked at 53mins
- 20LallanaBooked at 57minsSubstituted forSterlingat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 2Johnson
- 3Baines
- 4Gerrard
- 6Jagielka
- 10Rooney
- 11Welbeck
- 14Henderson
- 18Lambert
- 19Sterling
- 22Forster
- Referee:
- Djamel Haimoudi
- Attendance:
- 57,823
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Costa Rica 0, England 0.
Corner, England. Conceded by Júnior Díaz.
Wayne Rooney (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Bolaños (Costa Rica).
Frank Lampard (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Barrantes (Costa Rica).
Foul by Daniel Sturridge (England).
Roy Miller (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Gerrard (England).
Christian Bolaños (Costa Rica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Phil Jones (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Bolaños (Costa Rica).
Hand ball by Cristian Gamboa (Costa Rica).
Corner, England. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Wayne Rooney (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frank Lampard.
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Michael Barrantes replaces Celso Borges.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Wayne Rooney replaces James Milner.
Corner, England. Conceded by Cristian Gamboa.
Foul by Gary Cahill (England).
Marcos Ureña (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Luke Shaw (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Yeltsin Tejeda (Costa Rica).
Substitution
Substitution, England. Steven Gerrard replaces Jack Wilshere.
Ben Foster (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oscar Duarte (Costa Rica).
Corner, Costa Rica. Conceded by Raheem Sterling.
Corner, England. Conceded by Giancarlo Gonzalez.
Phil Jones (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Bolaños (Costa Rica).
Hand ball by Jack Wilshere (England).
Substitution
Substitution, Costa Rica. Marcos Ureña replaces Joel Campbell.
Attempt missed. Daniel Sturridge (England) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Wilshere with a through ball.
Attempt saved. Christian Bolaños (Costa Rica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bryan Ruiz.
Substitution
Substitution, England. Raheem Sterling replaces Adam Lallana.
Foul by Chris Smalling (England).
Júnior Díaz (Costa Rica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Frank Lampard (England) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Giancarlo Gonzalez (Costa Rica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Barkley (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.