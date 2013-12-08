Sunday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic could beat Blackburn Rovers to the loan signing of Hull City's Tom Cairney in January, the Scotland Under-21 having impressed during his present spell at Ewood Park.

Partick Thistle full-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has admitted that his agent is in talks with Celtic about a move to the Scottish champions.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, who is out of contract with Partick Thistle next summer, is hopeful that he will be allowed to complete the season at Firhill despite admitting that he looks likely to move to Celtic.

Celtic want Burnley striker Danny Ings, who is also a target for Liverpool, but he is likely to prove to be out of the Scottish champions' price range along with Huddersfield Town's James Vaughan.

Cairney could be heading for Celtic after his loan spell from Hull to Blackburn

Roma are the latest top European club to track the progress of Dundee United 17-year-old Ryan Gauld, the Serie A outfit sending scout Massimo Tarantino to Tannadice to watch the midfielder in the 4-1 win over Hearts.

Dundee United forward Ryan Gauld, christened "Baby Messi" for his similarities on the pitch to Barcelona's Argentine striker, celebrated his maiden young player of the month award by hinting he could be prepared to flatly disappoint the likes of David Moyes at Manchester United or Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in order to clinch a dream move to Spanish football.

Sheffield United forward Jamie Murphy is heading back to Motherwell on loan after he failed to make an impact at Bramall Lane.

Celtic will pay for damage to seats at Motherwell's Fir Park on Friday under a reciprocal agreement between the clubs and could also find themselves facing an Scottish Professional Football League investigation when the governing body studies the report from match delegate Alan Dick.

Celtic have vowed to identify and ban the fans who ripped up seats and threw flares and smoke bombs at Fir Park during their Premiership win over Motherwell.

Motherwell captain Keith Lasley claims he was booked by referee Steven McLean for "jogging in an aggressive manner" as he sought to question the official about one of Celtic's goals at Fir Park on Friday.

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd insists he is not in the same class as Henrik Larsson after his winner against Ross County equalled the former Celtic forward's all-time top-flight goals tally of 174.

Rangers manager Ally McCoist has yet to sign a revised contract that will result in him taking a £400,000 wage cut and says he does not know why the club have not taken up the offer he made three months ago.

Rangers manager Ally McCoist will meet with finance director Brian Stockbridge within 48 hours to finalise a new contract.

The four nominees seeking election to the Rangers board at their annual meeting have ridiculed a statement from newly-appointed chairman David Somers and urged him to listen to the concerns of the fans over the direction of the club.

Burnley and England Under-21 striker Ings is suggested as a Celtic target

Rangers' board came under fierce attack again when fans group The Sons of Struth handed out red cards at Ibrox and more than 30,000 supporters took part in the protest during the side's victory over Ayr United.

Hearts administrator Bryan Jackson, who has led several Scottish clubs out of financial trouble, says he previously turned down the chance to be chairman of an unnamed club only for his wife to object but says he would jump at the opportunity if it was the right offer.

The Scottish Football Association aims to stave off the scourge of match fixing by appointing an integrity officer to target corruption, with the position, which will be part funded by European governing body Uefa, having been advertised.

Falkirk could face another three-month wait before hearing the verdict on their £220,000 compensation claim to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against Bradford City for the transfer of striker Mark Stewart two years ago.

Scotland full-back Phil Bardsley, who was frozen out by former Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio, is poised to be handed a contract extension by new boss Gus Poyet.

Bolton Wanderers manager Dougie Freedman hopes to sign Kevin McNaughton on a permanent deal after the defender's loan spell from Cardiff City.

Glasgow City have signed 24-year-old United States defender Ella Stephan, who has been with Russian outfit Ryazan.

Andy Murray has picked up the Sunday Mail's Scottish sports Personality of the Year award, but mother Judy said his acceptance speech could win him a new career, taking over from TV grump Victor Meldrew.

