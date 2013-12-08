Everton boss Roberto Martinez is delighted with the performance of his team in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The away side dominated proceedings in the first half but went behind to Mesut Ozil's strike on 80 minutes, with Gerard Deulofeu equalising four minutes later.

The point sees Everton remain fifth in the Premier League on 28 points from 15 games, just seven points behind leaders Arsenal.