Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Anzhi Makhachkala 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Anzhi Makhachkala
-
- From the section Football
Roberto Soldado scored his first Tottenham hat-trick as Spurs maintained their 100% record in the Europa League by easing past Anzhi Makhachkala.
The hosts were already guaranteed top spot in Group K, but began with an attacking verve as Soldado headed in Gylfi Sigurdsson's free-kick before finishing well from Erik Lamela's pass.
Anzhi responded before the break when Ewerton Almeida Santos stabbed in.
But Lewis Holtby's delicate volley and Soldado's penalty confirmed the win.
Like Tottenham, the Russian visitors had already sealed progress to the last 32 prior to this game, and although they caused moments of worry for Andre Villas-Boas's team, they were eventually overpowered.
By winning the group, Spurs will play at White Hart Lane in the second leg of their Europa League knockout tie in February and they will take heart for the remainder of the competition after a confident display.
This was their fifth game unbeaten since they were thumped 6-0 by Manchester City last month.
Soldado scored his first goals from open play in front of the home supporters since his £26m move from Valencia in the summer, and was greeted with cheers as he departed 12 minutes from the end.
Anzhi might be bottom of the Russian Premier League after having to sell former stars such as Samuel Eto'o and Willian because of cost-cutting, but an energetic Tottenham certainly answered Villas-Boas's calls to make an impression before they host second-placed Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.
Spurs had suffered an early scare before they went ahead when Ilya Maksimov failed to test Brad Friedel when clean through, but Andros Townsend was then brought down with Soldado flicking in Sigurdsson's whipped free-kick after seven minutes.
That was Soldado's first goal since 27 October and the 28-year-old added another six minutes later, when Erik Lamela played him in with a cute pass and the Spaniard found the bottom corner.
Townsend then should have made it 3-0 but chipped wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.
Despite their fragility in defence, there were still signs Anzhi could prosper in attack and the Russian side pulled a goal back after 44 minutes when Eweton prodded home from a corner.
Townsend continued to be the hosts' most positive outlet, and he set up a third goal when he drifted in from the right, chipped to Holtby, who took one touch with his left and then flicked into the top corner with the same foot.
Villas-Boas then introduced 21-year-old Ryan Fredericks in defence, and although it was his first game this season, he wasted little time in causing havoc.
After another surging run, Fredericks was clipped in the penalty area and, after a nod from the official behind the goal-line, Swedish referee Stefan Johannesson awarded the spot-kick.
Soldado found the net from 12 yards for his seventh goal of the season, although Anzhi goalkeeper Evgeni Pomazan got a hand to it, sending the Spurs fans home in good spirits after a thoroughly entertaining game for a dead rubber.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 24Friedel
- 16NaughtonBooked at 88mins
- 3RoseSubstituted forFredericksat 45'minutes
- 14HoltbyBooked at 20mins
- 15Capoue
- 35Fryers
- 33Lamela
- 19DembéléSubstituted forEriksenat 64'minutes
- 9SoldadoSubstituted forCoulthirstat 78'minutes
- 22G Sigurdsson
- 17Townsend
Substitutes
- 20Dawson
- 21Chadli
- 23Eriksen
- 41Coulthirst
- 43Fredericks
- 54Dombaxe
- 56Archer
Anzhi Makhachkala
- 1Pomazan
- 7AgalarovSubstituted forAngbwaat 80'minutes
- 5GrigalavaBooked at 34mins
- 8Da Silva
- 6Epureanu
- 37Almeida Santos
- 20Sobolev
- 29RazakSubstituted forGatagovat 85'minutes
- 28Serderov
- 87MaksimovBooked at 52mins
- 81Burmistrov
Substitutes
- 4Angbwa
- 10Gatagov
- 13Tagirbekov
- 24Adeleye
- 27Dzhenetov
- Referee:
- Stefan Johannesson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 4, Anzhi Makhachkala 1.
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Holtby.
Attempt saved. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Booking
Kyle Naughton (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Tottenham Hotspur).
Benoit Angbwa (Anzhi Makhachkala) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Fredericks (Tottenham Hotspur).
Nikita Burmistrov (Anzhi Makhachkala) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Anzhi Makhachkala. Alan Gatagov replaces Abdul Razak.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Ewerton.
Attempt blocked. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ewerton (Anzhi Makhachkala).
Attempt saved. Nikita Burmistrov (Anzhi Makhachkala) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Nikita Burmistrov (Anzhi Makhachkala) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vladimir Sobolev with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Anzhi Makhachkala. Benoit Angbwa replaces Kamil Agalarov.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kyle Naughton (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Etienne Capoue (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladimir Sobolev (Anzhi Makhachkala).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Shaquile Coulthirst replaces Roberto Soldado.
Corner, Anzhi Makhachkala. Conceded by Roberto Soldado.
Corner, Anzhi Makhachkala. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Evgeny Pomazan.
Attempt saved. Lewis Holtby (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks.
Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kamil Agalarov (Anzhi Makhachkala).
Attempt saved. Vladimir Sobolev (Anzhi Makhachkala) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gia Grigalava with a through ball.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Evgeny Pomazan.
Attempt saved. Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Fredericks with a cross.
Hand ball by Nikita Burmistrov (Anzhi Makhachkala).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 4, Anzhi Makhachkala 1. Roberto Soldado (Tottenham Hotspur) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Tottenham Hotspur. Ryan Fredericks draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jucilei (Anzhi Makhachkala) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Andros Townsend (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Roberto Soldado.
Foul by Lewis Holtby (Tottenham Hotspur).
Abdul Razak (Anzhi Makhachkala) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kyle Naughton (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.