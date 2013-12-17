Mansfield Town 1-4 Oldham Athletic

Match ends, Mansfield Town 1, Oldham Athletic 4.
Oldham scored four second-half goals to beat Mansfield and set up an FA Cup third-round tie with Liverpool, whom they
The hosts were ahead at the break after Ross Dyer headed home from six yards.
But Oldham hit back, Danny Philliskirk curling a free-kick into the top corner before Jonson Clarke-Harris fired in.
A Philliskirk corner saw Matteo Lanzoni head in before Adam Rooney netted a penalty after Stags defender John Dempster was sent off for handball.
VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Oldham manager Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Manchester:
"I'm delighted for the lads mainly. Of course I'm delighted personally, but for the lads more importantly.
"Over the two games, it was tough. They [Mansfield] a dogged side and we had to work hard to get our football out.
"The second half was a monumental performance by the boys and I'm so pleased for them, with the prize of now going to Anfield."
Line-ups
Mansfield
- 1Marriott
- 28Westlake
- 30DanielBooked at 56mins
- 21MurraySubstituted forPalmerat 67'minutes
- 4DempsterBooked at 80mins
- 6Riley
- 20MeikleSubstituted forRheadat 68'minutes
- 23McGuire
- 15Dyer
- 18HutchinsonSubstituted forClementsat 19'minutes
- 11Clucas
Substitutes
- 7Briscoe
- 9Rhead
- 13Howell
- 17Beevers
- 19Clements
- 22Deakin
- 36Palmer
Oldham
- 1Oxley
- 5KusungaSubstituted forLanzoniat 45'minutes
- 12Mellor
- 4WesolowskiSubstituted forWinchesterat 24'minutes
- 6Tarkowski
- 3Grounds
- 20Petrasso
- 8SmithSubstituted forRodgersat 82'minutes
- 9Rooney
- 14Clarke-HarrisBooked at 74mins
- 27Philliskirk
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 15Winchester
- 17Rodgers
- 18Lanzoni
- 21Millar
- 26Plummer
- 29Rachubka
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 2,836
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Mansfield Town 1, Oldham Athletic 4.
Samuel Clucas went off injured after Mansfield Town had used all subs.
Attempt missed. Adam Rooney (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Danny Philliskirk.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) because of an injury.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Mark Oxley.
Attempt saved. Ollie Palmer (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matthew Rhead.
Attempt missed. Matthew Rhead (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chris Clements.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Martin Riley.
Attempt blocked. Carl Winchester (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Philliskirk with a headed pass.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Matteo Lanzoni.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Clucas (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Rhead with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Anton Rodgers replaces Korey Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 1, Oldham Athletic 4. Adam Rooney (Oldham Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Dismissal
John Dempster (Mansfield Town) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by John Dempster (Mansfield Town) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Johnson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Rooney.
Attempt missed. Chris Clements (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Matteo Lanzoni (Oldham Athletic).
Matthew Rhead (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Mansfield Town 1, Oldham Athletic 3. Matteo Lanzoni (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Danny Philliskirk with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Martin Riley.
Attempt missed. Jamie McGuire (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Rhead (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross Dyer.
Booking
Johnson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Johnson Clarke-Harris (Oldham Athletic).
Colin Daniel (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Korey Smith.
Jonathan Grounds (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matthew Rhead (Mansfield Town).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Darryl Westlake (Mansfield Town) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Adam Rooney (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Matthew Rhead replaces Lindon Meikle.
Substitution
Substitution, Mansfield Town. Ollie Palmer replaces Adam Murray.
Korey Smith (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Murray (Mansfield Town).
Attempt missed. Adam Murray (Mansfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Michael Petrasso.