Match ends, Sunderland 2, Chelsea 1.
Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea
Sunderland progressed to the semi-final of the Capital One Cup with a thrilling extra-time victory over Chelsea.
Chelsea dominated the majority of the 90 minutes, though their goal was fortuitous, with Lee Cattermole poking the ball into his own goal.
The Blues seemed to be heading to the last four until a late Fabio Borini equaliser took the match to extra time.
From then on the Premier League strugglers were the better side with Ki Sung-Yueng's thumping winner deserved.
Extra time was a scenario Jose Mourinho would have dreaded as the Chelsea manager had already been lamenting his team's packed schedule, pointing out that league leaders Arsenal had a few days extra to prepare for Monday's Premier League fixture between the two sides.
But Chelsea, who wasted a number of opportunities in a match they dominated for long periods, only had themselves to blame for prolonging what had been a tedious match up until Borini's dramatic strike.
The tireless Black Cats frustrated a Chelsea side which was much changed from the one which beat Crystal Palace in the league on Saturday. But whatever personnel the Portuguese chooses, it continues to be the same story for a team which has too often been toothless this season.
Despite an array of attacking talents in the Chelsea squad, it seems Mourinho has no-one at his disposal with the ruthlessness to kill off a game, with the former Real Madrid man particularly critical of his strikers of late.
Mourinho began with Willian, Samuel Eto'o and Andre Schurrle leading the attack and when those three failed he brought on Demba Ba and Eden Hazard towards the end of the second half, but neither made an impression.
Sunderland will be bottom of the Premier League on Christmas Day regardless of their achievements in the League Cup.
But manager Gus Poyet regarded this quarter-final as an opportunity to galvanize his players for the club's fight for top-flight survival, and the Uruguayan will surely be heartened by his players' character and courage during what was a demanding 120 minutes.
Willian, who had the freedom to float around the pitch, was the away team's most potent player and had the best chance of the first half when he dragged his effort wide of the far post.
Mark Schwarzer was underemployed in the Chelsea goal. A penalty appeal for a Cesar Azpilicueta handball was all the sparse 20,000 crowd had to shout about until Borini rewrote the script.
Chelsea had far more zip in the second half, with Cattermole's own goal giving the visitors the boost they needed.
Goal decision system technology was used before deciding whether to allow the goal, and replays also showed that Cattermole, rather than Frank Lampard, had the final touch as both players slid goalwards in chase of Azpilicueta's fine cross.
The own goal was Sunderland's sixth of the season - an ever-increasing number which has already left manager Poyet cursing his players' positioning rather than bad luck.
It was all Chelsea as Eto'o, Schurrle and Ba went close to doubling the visitors lead, but the Londoners were not clinical enough and paid the price as Borini squeezed the ball home to force the match into extra time.
From then on the momentum was with Sunderland. The Italian scuffed a further two chances, while a brilliant one-handed save from Schwarzer prevented Ki's diving header from finding the net.
But the veteran Australian could do little to prevent the midfielder from securing a memorable victory.
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 25Mannone
- 12Celustka
- 3DossenaBooked at 28mins
- 33Cattermole
- 16O'Shea
- 5Brown
- 11JohnsonSubstituted forBoriniat 74'minutes
- 7Larsson
- 17Altidore
- 8GardnerSubstituted forKi Sung-yuengat 63'minutesBooked at 119mins
- 23GiaccheriniSubstituted forBardsleyat 120'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bardsley
- 4Ki Sung-yueng
- 6Adilson Cabral
- 29Roberge
- 31Borini
- 35Mavrias
- 48Dixon
Chelsea
- 23Schwarzer
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forEssienat 70'minutesBooked at 110mins
- 3Cole
- 8Lampard
- 24Cahill
- 4David LuizBooked at 25mins
- 15De Bruyne
- 12Mikel
- 29Eto'oSubstituted forBaat 74'minutes
- 22Willian
- 14SchürrleSubstituted forE Hazardat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Essien
- 9Torres
- 11Oscar
- 17E Hazard
- 19Ba
- 26Terry
- 46Blackman
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 20,731
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away23
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Second Half Extra Time ends, Sunderland 2, Chelsea 1.
Willian (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Phillip Bardsley (Sunderland).
Foul by Willian (Chelsea).
Ki Sung-Yueng (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Phillip Bardsley replaces Emanuele Giaccherini.
Booking
Ki Sung-Yueng (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 2, Chelsea 1. Ki Sung-Yueng (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fabio Borini.
Attempt missed. Ondrej Celustka (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Mark Schwarzer.
Attempt saved. Ki Sung-Yueng (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Demba Ba (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jozy Altidore (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ki Sung-Yueng.
Attempt missed. Ki Sung-Yueng (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Booking
Michael Essien (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Essien (Chelsea).
Emanuele Giaccherini (Sunderland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Demba Ba.
Ashley Cole (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fabio Borini (Sunderland).
Kevin De Bruyne (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Larsson (Sunderland).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ashley Cole.
Second Half Extra Time begins Sunderland 1, Chelsea 1.
First Half Extra Time ends, Sunderland 1, Chelsea 1.
Offside, Chelsea. Gary Cahill tries a through ball, but Demba Ba is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Fabio Borini (Sunderland) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Andrea Dossena with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wes Brown.
John Obi Mikel (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jozy Altidore (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Demba Ba (Chelsea) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.
Attempt saved. David Luiz (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Frank Lampard with a cross.
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Wes Brown.
Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Cole.
First Half Extra Time begins Sunderland 1, Chelsea 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 1, Chelsea 1.
Demba Ba (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by John O'Shea (Sunderland).
Attempt blocked. Fabio Borini (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emanuele Giaccherini with a through ball.