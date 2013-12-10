Barcelona consider leaving Nou Camp

Barcelona will make a decision in January on whether to expand their Nou Camp stadium or move to a new location.

The Spanish club want to increase the capacity of Europe's largest football stadium from 99,354 to 105,000, and build a roof to cover the ground.

Barcelona's board of directors will vote on the plan early in the new year.

Board spokesman Toni Freixa said: "We've made advances, we have all the information and we're in a position to make a decision."

The iconic Nou Camp has been the home of Barcelona since 1957 and has hosted two European Cup finals - in 1989 and 1999 - the World Cup in 1982 and the Olympic football tournament in 1992.

Friexa said while one option would see the construction of a new stadium on ground currently belonging to the University of Barcelona, the other project involved a "profound remodelling" of the existing stadium.

He added: "Both would have a capacity of 105,000 spectators, the stadium would be covered.

"It needs to be viable from a technical perspective, urbanist and economic. We would never submit a project that would endanger the sustainability of the club."