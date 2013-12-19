Sheffield Wednesday v Wigan Athletic abandoned after 59 mins

Waterlogged pitch at Hillsborough

Wigan were denied victory against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship after the match was abandoned because of a waterlogged pitch.

Visitors Wigan were leading through midfielder James McClean's 24th minute strike at Hillsborough.

Post-match: Wigan boss Rosler

But persistent torrential rain, which became worse in the second half, left the pitch surface unplayable.

Referee Keith Stroud abandoned the game in the 59th minute to deny new Wigan boss Uwe Rosler back-to-back wins.

Rosler said: "I've no complaints. The referee did the right thing.

"It has to be safety first for the players for both teams.

"I felt that when you have so much water on the pitch that Nick Powell can't convert a one-on-one with the keeper because the ball's stuck in the water, I think the referee didn't have a chance but to call it off."

Post-match: Owls caretaker boss Gray

McClean had scored his first goal for Wigan since his £2m summer move from Sunderland when he shot past Wednesday goalkeeper Damian Martinez after a fortunate ricochet off defender Roger Johnson had sent him clear into the penalty area.

But with conditions deteriorating after the break the match was called off.

Wednesday caretaker manager Stuart Gray felt that his side were outplayed and was glad to be given another chance.

"In the end it had to be the right decision," said Gray. "The players' safety is the most important thing.

"Players can't run with the ball, the ball's sticking. Sometimes it's quite amusing for the supporters, but you've got to think of the players' health."

Liam Palmer has a cross blocked
Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer crosses the ball at a sodden Hillsborough
Line-ups

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1QPR20126224101442
2Burnley20117231141740
3Leicester20123532221039
4Derby20114542261637
5Reading209742922734
6Leeds2010373223933
7Nottm Forest208842922732
8Brighton208752518731
9Blackpool208752323031
10Ipswich208663024630
11Blackburn207672524127
12Huddersfield207582524126
13Watford206773028225
14Wigan197482222025
15Birmingham206592626023
16Bolton205782226-422
17Bournemouth2064102438-1422
18Millwall205692540-1521
19Middlesbrough204883031-120
20Doncaster2055101734-1720
21Charlton2046101625-918
22Sheff Wed193882129-817
23Yeovil2045111727-1017
24Barnsley2036111938-1915
View full Championship table

