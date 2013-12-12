Middlesbrough: Kei Kamara ruled out with knee injury

From the section

Middlesbrough's Kei Kamara will miss up to a month with a knee injury sustained in

The Sierra Leone striker limped off in injury time at St Andrew's, shortly before Boro conceded a late equaliser.

Karanka's plethora of options Kamara's injury leaves Boro with forwards Lukas Jutkiewicz, Faris Haroun, Marvin Emnes, Emmanuel Ledesma, Albert Adomah, Curtis Main and Mustapha Carayol to choose from.

He has scored four goals in 13 starts since

"He's a good player and good character for the team because Kei is always desperate to play - it's a blow," Boro manager Aitor Karanka told BBC Tees.

"It means other players have a chance to play. We have a lot of good forwards here."

Karanka also revealed that goalkeeper Jason Steele, who has missed the last three matches through suspension, will not return for Saturday's game with Brighton.

The 23-year-old has an ankle problem, meaning will continue to deputise.