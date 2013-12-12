Wolves: Kenny Jackett wants more goals

Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett has said he wants the League One high-flyers to score more goals.

Jackett's side have the best defensive record in the league, and are only second to Leyton Orient in the table on goal difference.

Having scored 32 times in 19 league games they are the joint-fourth most prolific side behind Orient, seventh-placed Swindon and Coventry in 11th.

League One top scoring sides 42 goals Leyton Orient (1st) 41 goals Coventry City (11th) 35 goals Swindon Town (7th) 32 goals Wolverhampton Wanderers (2nd) and Bradford City (8th) 31 goals Rotherham United (6th)

"Our goals for column is something we are looking to improve," said Jackett.

"It is something we can take responsibility for right through the team.

"In the next batch of games what will make a difference is what we do going forward."

Wolves have kept 10 clean sheets and only conceded 11 league goals this term - six fewer than both Orient and third placed Preston North End.

"I feel we have played with good heart, spirit and defended very well," added former Millwall boss Jackett to BBC WM.

"It has kept us close and competitive in every game and overall our goals for is pretty good so far, but I'd like to improve it."

Leigh Griffiths is Wolves' leading scorer, netting 12 in all competitions to date, with Bakary Sako next best with six goals.

Jackett recalled 20-year-old striker Liam McAlinden from his loan spell at Shrewsbury Town last week to strengthen his options up front.

"He scored some goals, got first-team action, and in terms of life experience for a young man to go out to another club to see what it is like can be just as important as the football," said Jackett.

"Now he is back, he will come off our bench and gives us a different option - an option that is slightly different to the strengths and weaknesses of the players we already have."