Friday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Following reports of a £75,000 bid from Celtic, Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says the Firhill club have not talked to their city rivals about selling Aaron Taylor-Sinclair next month.

Cardiff City manager Malky Mackay has ruled out a bid to his former club, Celtic, for Joe Ledley despite the Wales midfielder being free to talk to other clubs in January six months ahead of the end of his contract.

Scotland midfielder Craig Conway is seeking talks with Cardiff City to discover if he has a future with the English Premier League club after his three-month loan spell with Brighton in the Championship.

Crystal Palace manager Tony Pulis has dismissed talk of a January move for Blackburn Rovers' 11-goal top scorer and Scotland striker Jordan Rhodes.

Livingston's 18-year-old defender, Coll Donaldson, will have a trial with English Championship club QPR next week.

David Robertson joined St Johnstone after leaving Dundee United in 2011

St Johnstone midfielder David Robertson is poised to leave the Perth club next month after being told his contract will not be renewed following injury problems.

Danny Lennon, who is six months away from the end of his current four-year contract, admits he is in the dark about his long-term future as St Mirren manager as there have been no talks about a new deal.

Finns Janne Lindberg, Jani Uotinen and Marko Rajamaki, who all played for Morton, have each applied for the vacant manager's job with the Championship club.

East Fife are likely to announce who they will appoint as the new manager of the League One club early next week after completing the interview process.

London-based shareholder Kieran Prior wants finance director Brian Stockbridge axed from Rangers' board along with James Easdale due to a lack of proper corporate governance at Ibrox and has pledged to increase his stake from 2.3% to 15% within the next six months.

A Rangers shareholder, who has asked not to be named, with decades of experience in fund management has begun high-powered moves to reveal the identities of the people behind the secretive Blue Pitch Holdings and Margarita Funds, which together control a large shareholding in the club.

Rangers chief executive Graham Wallace has insisted that disgraced former owner Craig Whyte and former chief executive Charles Green have no say in the running of the club.

Rangers chief executive Graham Wallace says that he would have no problem working with any of the four boardroom hopefuls who are seeking election at the club's annual meeting.

OTHER GOSSIP

Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is the shortest-priced favourite in history to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday and punters are taking more interest in who will fare best of the rest, with Mo Farah and Tony McCoy set to battle it out for second place.

Swimmer Michael Jamieson proved his form on the opening day of the European Short-Course Championships by breaking a British record but will have to go considerably faster to win tonight's final of the 100 metres breaststroke as four of his fellow finalists posted quicker times in the semi-finals.

Golfer Andrew Oldcorn heads into the £340,000 MCB Tour Championship, the European Senior Tour's season-ending event in Mauritius, lying sixth on the money list and aiming to secure a spot in next season's US Senior Open.

