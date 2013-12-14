Match ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hamburger SV 1.
Bayern Munich 3-1 Hamburg
Bayern Munich bounced back from their midweek Champions League defeat against Manchester City to move seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after beating Hamburg.
Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic put Bayern on their way to an eighth straight league win before midfielder Mario Gotze volleyed in the second.
Hamburg scored a late consolation through Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
But there was still time for Xherdan Shaqiri to slot in a third for Bayern.
The win ensures Bayern, now unbeaten in 41 league games, will be top of the table at Christmas.
Pep Guardiola's side were desperate to bounce back after allowing a 2-0 lead to turn into a 3-2 defeat against City on Tuesday.
It was business as usual when Mandzukic prodded home after Rafinha had volleyed Toni Kroos's angled pass back into the path of the 27-year-old former Wolfsburg forward in the 42nd minute.
Gotze doubled the lead with a volley from 12-yards in the 53rd minute before Lasogga pulled one back for Hamburg three minutes from time.
Substitute Shaqiri added a third with the last kick of the game to secure a 16th straight home league win in 2013 to the delight of the home fans in the 71,000 crowd.
Hamburg are five points above the relegation zone after a fourth defeat in six games.
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 13Ferreira de Souza
- 26Contento
- 21Lahm
- 5van Buyten
- 4Costa Santos
- 25MüllerSubstituted forShaqiriat 78'minutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 9Mandzukic
- 39KroosSubstituted forHöjbjergat 82'minutes
- 19GötzeSubstituted forRibéryat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Ribéry
- 11Shaqiri
- 14Pizarro
- 15Kirchhoff
- 22Starke
- 27Alaba
- 34Höjbjerg
Hamburg
- 1DrobnyBooked at 4mins
- 8Rincón
- 7Jansen
- 18Arslan
- 28Tah
- 5Djourou
- 31Zoua DaogariSubstituted forLamat 85'minutes
- 14Badelj
- 20Lasogga
- 23van der VaartBooked at 2mins
- 9CalhanogluSubstituted forJiracekat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mancienne
- 10Rudnevs
- 16Sobiech
- 17Lam
- 19Jiracek
- 30Neuhaus
- 37Tesche
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
- Attendance:
- 71,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Hamburger SV 1.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 3, Hamburger SV 1. Xherdan Shaqiri (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg.
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Petr Jiracek (Hamburger SV).
Foul by Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (FC Bayern München).
Petr Jiracek (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! FC Bayern München 2, Hamburger SV 1. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcell Jansen.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Zhi Gin Lam replaces Jacques Zoua Daogari.
Hand ball by Tolgay Arslan (Hamburger SV).
Attempt saved. Rafael van der Vaart (Hamburger SV) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (FC Bayern München).
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
Attempt blocked. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Xherdan Shaqiri.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg replaces Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Xherdan Shaqiri (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Attempt saved. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thiago Alcántara.
Hand ball by Diego Contento (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Xherdan Shaqiri replaces Thomas Müller.
Foul by Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München).
Tolgay Arslan (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hamburger SV. Petr Jiracek replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Attempt saved. Rafael van der Vaart (Hamburger SV) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Marcell Jansen with a cross.
Attempt missed. Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rafael van der Vaart.
Attempt missed. Thiago Alcántara (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Milan Badelj.
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dante (FC Bayern München).
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Hamburger SV. Marcell Jansen tries a through ball, but Pierre-Michel Lasogga is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Franck Ribéry replaces Mario Götze.
Attempt blocked. Jacques Zoua Daogari (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu with a cross.
Hand ball by Rafinha (FC Bayern München).
Attempt missed. Hakan Calhanoglu (Hamburger SV) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Daniel van Buyten (FC Bayern München).
Jacques Zoua Daogari (Hamburger SV) wins a free kick in the attacking half.