Bayern Munich 3-1 Hamburg

Bayern Munich bounced back from their midweek Champions League defeat against Manchester City to move seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga after beating Hamburg.

Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic put Bayern on their way to an eighth straight league win before midfielder Mario Gotze volleyed in the second.

Hamburg scored a late consolation through Pierre-Michel Lasogga.

But there was still time for Xherdan Shaqiri to slot in a third for Bayern.

Hamburg's happy history While Bayern Munich currently dominate German and European football, Bundesliga rivals Hamburg enjoyed similar success in the 1970s and 1980s. Including the help of England star Kevin Keegan, Die Rothosen won three German titles, one European Cup, one European Cup Winners' Cup and two German Cups between 1976 and 1987.

The win ensures Bayern, now unbeaten in 41 league games, will be top of the table at Christmas.

Pep Guardiola's side were desperate to bounce back after allowing a 2-0 lead to turn into a 3-2 defeat against City on Tuesday.

It was business as usual when Mandzukic prodded home after Rafinha had volleyed Toni Kroos's angled pass back into the path of the 27-year-old former Wolfsburg forward in the 42nd minute.

Gotze doubled the lead with a volley from 12-yards in the 53rd minute before Lasogga pulled one back for Hamburg three minutes from time.

Substitute Shaqiri added a third with the last kick of the game to secure a 16th straight home league win in 2013 to the delight of the home fans in the 71,000 crowd.

Hamburg are five points above the relegation zone after a fourth defeat in six games.