World Cup 2014: Thierry Henry to join BBC coverage team in Brazil

French World Cup winner Thierry Henry will join the BBC team covering the 2014 tournament in Brazil next summer during the break in the MLS season.

Henry will be part of the presentation team in Rio, joining Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer, Phil Neville and Alan Hansen.

He will warm up for the role with an appearance on Saturday's Match of the Day alongside Lineker and Shearer.

Henry played at four World Cups with France, winning on home soil in 1998.

Lineker is delighted to have Henry as part of the BBC team, saying: "Thierry is one of the best strikers to have graced the game and really resonates with the British audience after such a successful time at Arsenal.

"He is full of charisma and brings with him tremendous insight from his career in France, Italy, Spain, England and the USA."

The New York Red Bulls striker, who scored 51 goals in 123 appearances for France, said: "I am delighted to be joining Gary Lineker and the rest of the BBC team for the tournament in Brazil.

"I've enjoyed playing in World Cups, but to experience it as a fan and studio analyst will be a new, exciting challenge. I've been fortunate enough to play with and against many of the players taking part, so will look forward to watching their performances this summer."

Philip Bernie, BBC head of TV Sport, said: "We are thrilled to have Thierry as part of our team, and he joins our exciting line-up, which has a wealth of international experience.

"He has witnessed first hand all the emotions this great competition has to offer, as one of the outstanding players of his generation, and we are sure he will now enjoy offering his greatly informed opinions to our audiences."