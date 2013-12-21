Queens Park Rangers 0-1 Leicester City

Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Leicester City 1.
QPR lost their first home league match of the season as Jamie Vardy's goal gave Leicester a win at Loftus Road.
Niko Kranjcar's shot was headed off the goal-line and Foxes goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel also saved from Kranjcar, Gary O'Neil and Charlie Austin.
But Vardy hit the winner when he collected David Nugent's flick-on and fired a low strike past Rob Green.
QPR midfielder Joey Barton was sent off late on after being booked twice in a minute.
Barton had been cautioned in the 84th minute for a challenge on Gary Taylor-Fletcher and was then shown a second yellow card seconds later after kicking the ball at the same player.
QPR had the majority of the opportunities and possession but their inability to convert their chances proved costly.
The hosts made a bright start as Schmeichel, who was excellent throughout, saved O'Neil's low effort from 18 yards and parried Kranjcar's powerful 25-yard strike.
But there was a moment of light relief in the first half as a squirrel stopped play for four minutes after running onto the Loftus Road pitch.
Leicester striker Nugent chased after the animal in an attempt to get it off the pitch, but his efforts were unsuccessful before the squirrel was caught by the ground staff and carried off.
When play resumed, QPR remained dominant with O'Neil and Kranjcar wasting opportunities, before Liam Moore headed Kranjcar's lob off the line with Schmeichel beaten.
But Leicester, who had only taken one point from their previous three league matches, went ahead when Schmeichel's goal kick was flicked on by Nugent, before Vardy out-paced defender Richard Dunne and shot past Green.
The hosts continued to create chances with Matt Phillips chipping over the bar and Benoit Assou-Ekotto wasting a good opportunity by over-hitting a cross. An angry confrontation followed between Assou-Ekotto and Austin, who had been expecting a pass, with the team-mates having to be separated.
QPR again dominated possession in the second half but Leicester defended deeply and frustrated the hosts.
However, the visitors nearly doubled their lead in the 78th minute when a shot from Matty James took a deflection off Dunne and bounced off the crossbar.
Barton was needlessly sent off with only six minutes remaining on a frustrating day for the hosts.
Leicester manager Nigel Pearson:
"It was always going to be important to get something out of the game today, so to get away from here with three points is a very good return.
"They are a good side. I felt we created good opportunities, but they will probably feel they should have got something out of the game, especially after the first-half situations they had. We are delighted.
"We've only scored one goal again, but the key is that we've actually kept a clean sheet and we've not kept enough of those this season."
QPR assistant Kevin Bond:
"Joey Barton seems to be the focus on lots of things. He had already had conversations with the ref.
"He seems to be the focal point and, in his position, he can't afford to put himself up for anything, really. His reputation doesn't do him any favours, for sure."
QPR
- 1Green
- 2Simpson
- 39Assou-EkottoBooked at 67mins
- 36O'NeilBooked at 25minsSubstituted forHoilettat 45'minutes
- 5Dunne
- 6Hill
- 7Phillips
- 17BartonBooked at 84mins
- 9Austin
- 10CarrollSubstituted forBenayounat 69'minutes
- 19Kranjcar
Substitutes
- 3Traore
- 15Onuoha
- 16Jenas
- 20Henry
- 23Hoilett
- 26Murphy
- 35Benayoun
Leicester
- 1Schmeichel
- 2de LaetSubstituted forWasilewskiat 82'minutes
- 3Konchesky
- 8JamesBooked at 66mins
- 5Morgan
- 18Moore
- 24Knockaert
- 4Drinkwater
- 9VardySubstituted forTaylor-Fletcherat 68'minutes
- 35NugentSubstituted forSchluppat 78'minutes
- 11Dyer
Substitutes
- 7Hammond
- 10King
- 15Schlupp
- 22Taylor-Fletcher
- 23Miquel
- 25Logan
- 27Wasilewski
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 17,713
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Leicester City 1.
Offside, Leicester City. Gary Taylor-Fletcher tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Leicester City. Daniel Drinkwater tries a through ball, but Lloyd Dyer is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Niko Kranjcar.
Attempt saved. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yossi Benayoun.
Attempt missed. Lloyd Dyer (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Anthony Knockaert.
Offside, Leicester City. Marcin Wasilewski tries a through ball, but Jeffrey Schlupp is caught offside.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Richard Dunne.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Benoit Assou-Ekotto.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joey Barton (Queens Park Rangers).
Gary Taylor-Fletcher (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Joey Barton tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Marcin Wasilewski replaces Ritchie de Laet.
Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeffrey Schlupp (Leicester City).
Clint Hill (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Morgan (Leicester City).
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Danny Simpson.
Foul by Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers).
Daniel Drinkwater (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Jeffrey Schlupp replaces David Nugent.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Richard Dunne.
Matthew James (Leicester City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Konchesky (Leicester City).
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Niko Kranjcar tries a through ball, but Charlie Austin is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Simpson with a cross.
Attempt saved. David Nugent (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Drinkwater.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Yossi Benayoun replaces Thomas Carroll.
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Gary Taylor-Fletcher.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Gary Taylor-Fletcher replaces Jamie Vardy.
Booking
Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Queens Park Rangers).
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Matthew James (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.