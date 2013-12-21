Match ends, Burnley 2, Blackpool 1.
Burnley 2-1 Blackpool
Burnley went top of the Championship with a victory over Lancashire rivals Blackpool.
Danny Ings side-footed home his 17th goal of the season to put the Clarets in front.
But Craig Cathcart, who was an injury doubt after hurting his back picking up his baby, equalised with a close-range header from Thomas Ince's cross.
Scott Arfield scored the winner two minutes after the break with a superb curling shot from the edge of the box.
The Clarets took advantage of QPR losing 1-0 to Leicester to overtake both sides in the table.
Burnley came into the game out of form after a run of one win in eight games following a streak of eight victories in a row, while Blackpool were looking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.
The hosts took only seven minutes to go ahead with in-form Ings, a reported transfer target for Liverpool, slotting home from 12 yards after a clever ball across the box from David Jones.
Ince almost levelled after beating three Clarets defenders but Jason Shackell's last-ditch tackle denied the winger. They had another chance to equalise when Ince set up Steven Dobbie, who fired wide when he had time to pick his spot.
They did get themselves level when Cathcart headed home Ince's pass, with keeper Tom Heaton narrowly failing to keep it from crossing the line.
And the visitors almost led when Dan Gosling's curling effort was brilliantly kept out of the far corner by a busy Heaton, who also had to deny Steven Davies's long-range shot.
At the other end, Matt Gilks pulled off an equally impressive stop to keep out Sam Vokes's header from Michael Kightly's cross.
But his save proved to be in vain as Arfield fired home a wonderful effort from 18 yards.
The Scottish midfielder could have had another later in the second half but his effort hit the angle of bar and post.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche:
"I thought we delivered another very good performance. We looked solid defensively, had good energy and we always looked a threat going forward.
"We scored two fantastic goals and showed some excellent quality. It is important to find different ways of winning and then deliver them.
"I am really pleased with the attitude of the side. We hurt Blackpool in a lot of different ways.
"We fought and we competed and Scott Arfield has scored a sublime goal."
Blackpool boss Paul Ince:
"We are killing ourselves and there isn't much in this league between any of the teams.
"We didn't get the basics right after the break after an outstanding first half.
"We are not going to be up there with the big boys and it is frustrating because we aren't far away from turning that corner but to lose four on the bounce is disappointing.
"It took a wonder goal to beat us."
Line-ups
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2TrippierBooked at 69mins
- 6MeeBooked at 81mins
- 8Marney
- 4Duff
- 5Shackell
- 19KightlySubstituted forTreacyat 86'minutes
- 14Jones
- 9Vokes
- 10Ings
- 37Arfield
Substitutes
- 3Lafferty
- 11Stanislas
- 12Cisak
- 15Edgar
- 22Stock
- 26Treacy
- 28Long
Blackpool
- 1Gilks
- 17Basham
- 3Robinson
- 4Gosling
- 20Cathcart
- 6Broadfoot
- 11Ince
- 16Ferguson
- 9DaviesSubstituted forChopraat 69'minutes
- 15DobbieSubstituted forZeegelaarat 78'minutes
- 12BishopBooked at 53mins
Substitutes
- 8Chopra
- 13Warner
- 24Zeegelaar
- 27Barkhuizen
- 33Harris
- 42Blackett
- Referee:
- Roger East
- Attendance:
- 14,489
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burnley 2, Blackpool 1.
Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dean Marney.
Foul by Kirk Broadfoot (Blackpool).
Dean Marney (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Keith Treacy replaces Michael Kightly.
Attempt saved. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Arfield.
Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Burnley) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Scott Arfield with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Barry Ferguson (Blackpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Chopra.
Booking
Ben Mee (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Basham (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ben Mee (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Marvin Zeegelaar replaces Stephen Dobbie.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Michael Duff.
Attempt blocked. Dan Gosling (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Ince.
Dan Gosling (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Marney (Burnley).
Attempt missed. Chris Basham (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Michael Chopra replaces Steve Davies.
Booking
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Kieran Trippier (Burnley).
Craig Cathcart (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Steve Davies (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Neal Bishop with a headed pass.
Michael Kightly (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Robinson (Blackpool).
Foul by Michael Kightly (Burnley).
Thomas Ince (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Dean Marney (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Barry Ferguson (Blackpool).
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Kirk Broadfoot.
Attempt blocked. Ben Mee (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Chris Basham.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Ince (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kieran Trippier (Burnley) because of an injury.
Booking
Neal Bishop (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Neal Bishop (Blackpool).
Kieran Trippier (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Thomas Ince (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.