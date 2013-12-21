League Two
Northampton1Wycombe4

Northampton Town 1-4 Wycombe Wanderers

Aidy Boothroyd

Aidy Boothroyd was sacked as manager of struggling Northampton Town shortly after their home drubbing by Wycombe.

The visitors needed just 13 seconds to take the lead, Joe Kuffour converting Nick Arnold's cross, before Dean Morgan set up Kortney Hause to make it 2-0.

Izale McLeod netted from close range to reduce the deficit but Wycombe captain Stuart Lewis restored the two-goal lead with a shot through a crowded area.

Morgan completed the scoring, racing clear to beat Matt Duke late on.

Confirmation of came less than an hour after the final whistle at Sixfields.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Post-match: Wycombe boss Ainsworth

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"This is a huge win for us. It's been coming and I've told people it's been coming and to beat a team like that 4-1 away from home is really special.

"I got quite emotional at the end because I've been wanting that for so long. Losing so many players, we were on our last legs today, but they've come and under adversity have given me everything and I'm so proud.

"Jo Kuffour has been waiting patiently, getting on with his training and waiting for his chance. He's proven to me that he wanted and deserved his chance - and he took it after 10 seconds.

"Statistics are amazing. Yesterday I was six without a win, and now I'm three unbeaten. But it's a real boost to go into the Christmas period."

