Match ends, Elgin City 0, East Stirling 1.
Elgin City 0-1 East Stirlingshire
Jamie Glasgow gave East Stirling a 1-0 win at Elgin, moving them up to third in the table.
The home side should have gone ahead before half-time when Shane Sutherland missed a penalty.
East Stirling stepped up their efforts in the second period, with Kevin Turner's effort hitting a post midway through the half.
Elgin did not heed the warning, with Glasgow popping up after 78 minutes to rifle home the only goal of the game.
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1Jellema
- 2Niven
- 3McMullenSubstituted forUrquhartat 85'minutes
- 10Sutherland
- 4Crighton
- 5DuffBooked at 33mins
- 11Mckenzie
- 6NicolsonBooked at 25mins
- 9Wyness
- 7Gunn
- 8McKinnonBooked at 53minsSubstituted forKhutsishviliat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Harkins
- 14Beveridge
- 15Urquhart
- 16MacLeod
- 17Khutsishvili
- 21Black
East Stirlingshire
- 1Hay
- 2Herd
- 3Maxwell
- 8O'Donoghue
- 4Townsley
- 5TappingBooked at 27mins
- 7WrightSubstituted forGallagherat 77'minutes
- 6Thomson
- 11Glasgow
- 9TurnerBooked at 39minsSubstituted forQuinnat 88'minutes
- 10McKechnie
Substitutes
- 12Quinn
- 14Gallagher
- 15Devlin
- 16Shepherd
- 17Gordon
- 18McCaughie
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 502
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away8
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Elgin City 0, East Stirling 1.
Hand ball by Allen Mckenzie (Elgin City).
David Niven (Elgin City) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Grant Hay.
Attempt saved. Mark Nicolson (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Paul Quinn replaces Kevin Turner.
Foul by Allen Mckenzie (Elgin City).
Mikey Herd (East Stirling) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Duff (Elgin City).
Kevin Turner (East Stirling) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Samuel Urquhart replaces Paul McMullen.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Grant Hay.
Attempt saved. Dennis Wyness (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Paul McMullen (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Allen Mckenzie (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 0, East Stirling 1. Jamie Glasgow (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Iain Thomson (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Paul McMullen.
Substitution
Substitution, East Stirling. Calum Gallagher replaces Max Wright.
Attempt missed. Dachi Khutsishvili (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordan McKechnie (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Iain Thomson (East Stirling) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Jamie Duff.
Attempt missed. Ross O'Donoghue (East Stirling) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Dachi Khutsishvili replaces Ross McKinnon.
Kevin Turner (East Stirling) hits the right post with a left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Max Wright.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross O'Donoghue.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jordan Tapping.
Sean Crighton (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin Turner (East Stirling).
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Kevin Turner (East Stirling) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Iain Thomson (East Stirling) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Kevin Turner (East Stirling) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Stirling. Conceded by Jamie Duff.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Chris Townsley.
Attempt missed. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.