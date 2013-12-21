Elgin City 0-1 East Stirlingshire

Jamie Glasgow gave East Stirling a 1-0 win at Elgin, moving them up to third in the table.

The home side should have gone ahead before half-time when Shane Sutherland missed a penalty.

East Stirling stepped up their efforts in the second period, with Kevin Turner's effort hitting a post midway through the half.

Elgin did not heed the warning, with Glasgow popping up after 78 minutes to rifle home the only goal of the game.