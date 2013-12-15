Sunday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manchester United boss David Moyes is to make a personal check on Dundee United teenager Ryan Gauld. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic expect Joe Ledley and Georgios Samaras to leave under freedom of contract at the end of the season. (Sunday Mail)

Samaras, who is wanted by Hull and Toronto, is unhappy at being asked to take a pay cut in the two-year contract extension offered by Celtic. (Sun)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon apologised to referee Bobby Madden after protesting a yellow card given to Emilio Izaguirre for diving in the penalty box. (Various)

Kris Boyd scored his 175th Scottish top flight goal yesterday but did not feel like celebrating since Kilmarnock were thumped 4-1 by Dundee United. (Various)

Hibs winger is targeting a return from long-term injury in the New Year derby with Hearts. (Various)

Hibs manager Terry Butcher will target a striker in January, with the Easter Road side netting just once in their last eight matches. (Mail on Sunday)

Rangers manager Ally McCoist is worried about continued unrest among fans after the club's key annual general meeting on Thursday. (Sunday Mail)

Former Ibrox chairman Malcolm Murray fears for the future of McCoist if the current board remain in place at Rangers. (Mail on Sunday)

Midfielder Nir Biton says he'd be happy to be "40% of the player" Sergio Busquets is after being impressed by the Spain international in Celtic's 6-1 thrashing from Barcelona. (Various)

Scotland are being lined up for a May friendly with Algeria, which would a first trip to Africa for the Tartan Army. (Various)