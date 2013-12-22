Getafe 2-5 Barcelona

Match ends, Getafe 2, Barcelona 5.
Spain international Pedro scored a nine-minute hat-trick as Barcelona overturned a two-goal deficit to lead La Liga going into the winter break.
Getafe led 2-0 inside the opening 15 minutes after Sergio Escudero drilled in after a neat one-two and Lisandro Lopez powered in a free header.
But Barca, without the injured Lionel Messi and suspended Neymar, led before half-time thanks to Pedro's treble.
Cesc Fabregas scored twice more as the champions moved above Atletico Madrid.
Gerardo Martino's side knew they needed to beat eighth-placed Getafe with anything other than a 1-0 win to move back ahead of Atletico, who won 3-2 against Levante on Saturday, on goal difference.
The Spanish top-flight has a two-week mid-season break over the Christmas and New Year period, with La Liga clubs returning to action on 4 January.
While much of the pre-match focus concentrated on Barca's ability to cope without attacking duo Messi and Neymar, it was the away defence which was severely questioned in the opening stages at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.
They went behind when Escudero exchanged passes with Angel Lafita before firing home from close range.
And four minutes later an unmarked Lisandro jumped above the Barca defence to nod in Pedro Leon's corner - leaving Barca coach Martino looking visibly shocked on the touchline.
But the Catalans' revival began as Pedro proved he could deliver in the absence of Messi and Neymar with trio of a clinical finishes.
The winger raced on to Fabregas's pinpoint pass and then watched his chip have enough power to evade Getafe goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya's grasp.
Pedro then cut in from the left flank to curl an unstoppable shot into Moya's top corner from the edge of the area and, just two minutes later, collected Jordi Alba's cutback to calmly slot in his third.
Barcelona enjoyed a measure of control after the break before ending Getafe's unlikely ambitions of mounting their own fightback with the fourth goal.
A wonderful team move saw Sergio Busquets break on the counter attack, before finding the supporting Pedro whose right-wing cross was emphatically volleyed in by Fabregas.
And the ex-Arsenal player added another from the penalty spot after Pedro was clipped by Getafe midfielder Borja Fernandez.
Line-ups
Getafe
- 1Moyá
- 20Valera
- 18Escudero
- 24MosqueraBooked at 45mins
- 4LópezBooked at 70mins
- 2Ruano DelgadoBooked at 85mins
- 14Sánchez Gil
- 23Fernández FernándezBooked at 84mins
- 9MaricaSubstituted forColungaat 60'minutes
- 7LafitaSubstituted forGavilánat 80'minutes
- 17CastroSubstituted forSarabiaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Lacen
- 8Sarabia
- 10Gavilán
- 11Colunga
- 13Codina
- 15López Gómez
- 21Madera
Barcelona
- 13Pinto Colorado
- 22Dani AlvesBooked at 30mins
- 18Alba
- 16BusquetsBooked at 86minsSubstituted forBartraat 89'minutes
- 3PiquéBooked at 54mins
- 14Mascherano
- 24Sergi
- 8Iniesta
- 4FábregasSubstituted forSongat 86'minutes
- 9Sánchez
- 7PedroSubstituted forTelloat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Montoya
- 15Bartra
- 17Song
- 20Tello
- 21Adriano
- 25Olazábal Paredes
- 29Dongou
- Referee:
- Alberto Undiano Mallenco
- Attendance:
- 9,563
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home26
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 2, Barcelona 5.
Offside, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta tries a through ball, but Cristian Tello is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Pedro Mosquera (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Getafe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Mosquera (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Marc Bartra replaces Sergio Busquets.
Offside, Barcelona. Sergio Busquets tries a through ball, but Dani Alves is caught offside.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Alexandre Song replaces Francesc Fábregas.
Booking
Alexis (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alexis (Getafe).
Booking
Borja (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Borja (Getafe).
Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaime Gavilán (Getafe).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Cristian Tello replaces Pedro.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Jaime Gavilán replaces Ángel Lafita.
Attempt missed. Alexis (Getafe) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Getafe).
Foul by Javier Mascherano (Barcelona).
Pablo Sarabia (Getafe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Getafe 2, Barcelona 5. Francesc Fábregas (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Pablo Sarabia replaces Diego Castro.
Penalty Barcelona. Pedro draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Borja (Getafe) after a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
Lisandro López (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Pedro (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lisandro López (Getafe).
Attempt missed. Pedro (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Goal!
Goal! Getafe 2, Barcelona 4. Francesc Fábregas (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Pedro with a cross.
Attempt missed. Alexis Sánchez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.
Attempt missed. Francesc Fábregas (Barcelona) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Dani Alves with a cross.
Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.