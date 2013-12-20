Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 2.
Paris St-Germain 2-2 Lille
-
French leaders Paris St-Germain needed a second-half own goal to salvage a draw against third-placed Lille in a thrilling game at the Parc des Princes.
Laurent Blanc's team earned a deserved point when Lille defender Marko Basa bundled a home corner into his own net.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's deflected free-kick put PSG ahead before the visitors equalised when skipper Rio Mavuba steered in from close range.
Lille led through Salomon Kalou's cool penalty but PSG levelled through Basa.
The Montenegrin international was left helpless as the ball cannoned off his leg into an empty net after Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama flapped at the set-piece.
Defending champions PSG may feel they have missed an opportunity to take advantage of second-placed Monaco's shock home defeat by Valenciennes on Friday.
And the home crowd were aggrieved that Lille midfielder Mavuba was not shown a red card for shoving Ibrahimovic in the face, just moments before his equaliser.
But the hard-fought draw did move PSG three points ahead of the Principality side going into Ligue 1's winter break.
The French top-flight programme resumes on 8 January, with PSG back in action three days later at Ajaccio.
Lille, who are now a point behind Monaco, host Reims on 12 January.
Line-ups
PSG
- 30Sirigu
- 23Van der Wiel
- 21DigneBooked at 51minsSubstituted forRabiotat 76'minutes
- 8MottaBooked at 66mins
- 13AlexSubstituted forPastoreat 67'minutes
- 2Thiago Silva
- 24Verratti
- 14MatuidiBooked at 62mins
- 10IbrahimovicBooked at 41mins
- 29Lucas Moura
- 22LavezziSubstituted forMenezat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Douchez
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Camara
- 7Menez
- 25Rabiot
- 27Pastore
- 35Ongenda
Lille
- 1Enyeama
- 18BeriaSubstituted forSidibeat 54'minutes
- 23Souaré
- 24MavubaBooked at 41mins
- 22Rozehnal
- 25Basa
- 4BalmontBooked at 60mins
- 10MartinSubstituted forRodelinat 69'minutes
- 8Kalou
- 26RouxBooked at 65minsSubstituted forOrigiat 82'minutes
- 5GueyeBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 6Delaplace
- 9De Melo
- 12Meité
- 15Sidibe
- 16Elana
- 20Rodelin
- 27Origi
- Referee:
- Fredy Fautrel
- Attendance:
- 45,844
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 2.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Djibril Sidibe (Lille) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Jérémy Menez (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Pastore.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rio Mavuba (Lille).
Jérémy Menez (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Lille).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
Attempt missed. Marko Basa (Lille) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Florent Balmont with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
Attempt saved. Salomon Kalou (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
Attempt saved. Divock Origi (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Jérémy Menez (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marko Basa (Lille).
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Rio Mavuba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Divock Origi replaces Nolan Roux.
Attempt saved. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Attempt saved. Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Pape Souaré.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Jérémy Menez replaces Ezequiel Lavezzi.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Lucas Digne.
Booking
Idrissa Gueye (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ezequiel Lavezzi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Lille).
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nolan Roux (Lille).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Gregory Van der Wiel tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Foul by Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain).
Florent Balmont (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Own Goal by Marko Basa, Lille. Paris Saint Germain 2, Lille 2.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Djibril Sidibe.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by David Rozehnal.
Attempt blocked. Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Ronny Rodelin replaces Marvin Martin.