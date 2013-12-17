Linfield keeper Alan Blayney agrees loan move to Ards

Linfield goalkeeper Alan Blayney will move to Premiership basement club Ards on loan on 1 January.

Blayney has lost his first-team place at Windsor Park this season following the arrival of Jonathan Tuffey.

The goalkeeper has won three Northern Ireland caps and he was named Ulster Footballer of the Year in 2010/11.

Blayney has played over 150 games since moving to the Blues in 2009 which followed spells at Stockport, Bournemouth, Oldham and Bohemians.