Nottingham Forest 2-0 Queens Park Rangers

Nottingham Forest climbed into the Championship's top five after goals by Greg Halford and Andy Reid earned them victory over QPR.

Halford opened the scoring with a close-range header after a fine cross by Algeria midfielder Djamel Abdoun.

Reid doubled the lead in controversial circumstances after referee Keith Stroud over-ruled an offside flag from one of his assistants.

QPR went close through Tom Carroll and Jermaine Jenas, but were second best.

Back-to-back defeats for QPR This is the first time that QPR have lost back-to-back games in the league this season.

Harry Redknapp's side have now won just four of the last 12 league games.

In addition, QPR have failed to score in three of the last four league games - a concern for Redknapp as they reach the mid-way point of the season.

The Hoops are still well placed to clinch an automatic promotion spot, sitting three points and two places behind leaders Leicester City but they struggled to seriously test Forest's defence until Carroll's second-half effort.

Halford and Henri Lansbury had already gone close for the hosts when the former headed his side into the lead.

Former QPR player Jamie Mackie was involved in the build-up, winning possession before Abdoun's excellent cross teed up Halford to score.

Carroll, on loan from Tottenham, produced a fingertip save from Karl Darlow, before Forest's Jack Hobbs was denied by Clint Hill's clearance off the line.

Jenas went close to equalising with a deflected shot but Forest sealed the points in controversial circumstances.

Halford appeared to be in an offside position when Reid found the net.

But the referee adjudged that Halford had not touched the ball in the build-up and that the goal should stand, much to the fury of the QPR players.

Yet the visitors could have few complaints about the result after a disappointing display.

Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies:

On the controversial second goal: "Did it hit the player's leg? I'd like to see it again before I make a comment."

On the result: "The game should have been buried at the interval, my team thoroughly deserved the win.

"We have never once talked about promotion, we've talked about a progressing club.

"We'll stay in the mix and see what we'll do in the transfer window."

QPR manager Harry Redknapp:

On the controversial second goal: "I saw the linesman put his flag up and then I turned to Joe [Jordan].

"Next thing they're celebrating. But one of the first things you learn as a player is that you play to the whistle. We just stopped.

"No excuses, we have to do better. I just thought they were busier and there was no end product from us."