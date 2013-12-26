Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Nottingham Forest 2-0 Queens Park Rangers
-
Nottingham Forest climbed into the Championship's top five after goals by Greg Halford and Andy Reid earned them victory over QPR.
Halford opened the scoring with a close-range header after a fine cross by Algeria midfielder Djamel Abdoun.
Reid doubled the lead in controversial circumstances after referee Keith Stroud over-ruled an offside flag from one of his assistants.
QPR went close through Tom Carroll and Jermaine Jenas, but were second best.
Harry Redknapp's side have now won just four of the last 12 league games.
In addition, QPR have failed to score in three of the last four league games - a concern for Redknapp as they reach the mid-way point of the season.
The Hoops are still well placed to clinch an automatic promotion spot, sitting three points and two places behind leaders Leicester City but they struggled to seriously test Forest's defence until Carroll's second-half effort.
Halford and Henri Lansbury had already gone close for the hosts when the former headed his side into the lead.
Former QPR player Jamie Mackie was involved in the build-up, winning possession before Abdoun's excellent cross teed up Halford to score.
Carroll, on loan from Tottenham, produced a fingertip save from Karl Darlow, before Forest's Jack Hobbs was denied by Clint Hill's clearance off the line.
Jenas went close to equalising with a deflected shot but Forest sealed the points in controversial circumstances.
Halford appeared to be in an offside position when Reid found the net.
But the referee adjudged that Halford had not touched the ball in the build-up and that the goal should stand, much to the fury of the QPR players.
Yet the visitors could have few complaints about the result after a disappointing display.
Nottingham Forest manager Billy Davies:
On the controversial second goal: "Did it hit the player's leg? I'd like to see it again before I make a comment."
On the result: "The game should have been buried at the interval, my team thoroughly deserved the win.
"We have never once talked about promotion, we've talked about a progressing club.
"We'll stay in the mix and see what we'll do in the transfer window."
QPR manager Harry Redknapp:
On the controversial second goal: "I saw the linesman put his flag up and then I turned to Joe [Jordan].
"Next thing they're celebrating. But one of the first things you learn as a player is that you play to the whistle. We just stopped.
"No excuses, we have to do better. I just thought they were busier and there was no end product from us."
Line-ups
Nottm Forest
- 1DarlowBooked at 85mins
- 18Jara
- 2Lichaj
- 10Lansbury
- 16Lascelles
- 25Hobbs
- 12MackieSubstituted forDerbyshireat 86'minutes
- 24VaughanSubstituted forChalobahat 67'minutes
- 15Halford
- 11Reid
- 39AbdounSubstituted forPatersonat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harding
- 7Chalobah
- 21Paterson
- 27Derbyshire
- 28Majewski
- 29de Vries
- 38Osborn
QPR
- 1Green
- 2Simpson
- 39Assou-EkottoBooked at 49mins
- 10Carroll
- 5Dunne
- 6Hill
- 7PhillipsSubstituted forBenayounat 76'minutes
- 20HenrySubstituted forHoilettat 45'minutes
- 25ZamoraSubstituted forJohnsonat 45'minutes
- 16Jenas
- 19Kranjcar
Substitutes
- 3Traore
- 8Johnson
- 11Wright-Phillips
- 15Onuoha
- 23Hoilett
- 26Murphy
- 35Benayoun
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 22,721
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Queens Park Rangers 0.
Attempt missed. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Derbyshire (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt missed. Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Andy Reid.
Foul by Jermaine Jenas (Queens Park Rangers).
Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Paterson.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jack Hobbs.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Johnson (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jermaine Jenas.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Matt Derbyshire replaces Jamie Mackie.
Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Nottingham Forest).
Booking
Karl Darlow (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yossi Benayoun.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Jamie Paterson replaces Djamel Abdoun.
Goal!
Goal! Nottingham Forest 2, Queens Park Rangers 0. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Djamel Abdoun.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Nathaniel Chalobah.
Niko Kranjcar (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathaniel Chalobah (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andrew Johnson.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Yossi Benayoun tries a through ball, but Andrew Johnson is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Yossi Benayoun replaces Matthew Phillips.
Attempt saved. Richard Dunne (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Carroll with a cross.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Henri Lansbury.
Attempt blocked. Jermaine Jenas (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Phillips.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Gonzalo Jara.
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt blocked. Jack Hobbs (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamaal Lascelles.
Foul by Jermaine Jenas (Queens Park Rangers).
Henri Lansbury (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Mackie.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces David Vaughan.
Hand ball by Andy Reid (Nottingham Forest).
Attempt saved. Greg Halford (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamie Mackie with a cross.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Jack Hobbs.