Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Northampton Town 0.
Burton Albion 1-0 Northampton Town
Ian Sharps scored his first goal for Burton as the Brewers beat League Two strugglers Northampton.
With the hosts dominating most of the match, Ben Tozer had the Cobblers' best chance, firing straight at Dean Lyness.
Billy Kee went close for Burton with two headers before firing wide on two occasions after the break while Jimmy Phillips, Adam McGurk and Robbie Weir also went close.
With five minutes left, Sharps headed the winner from Matty Palmer's corner.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Burton boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:
"We knew that they'd have a little bounce back for the manager and I think they really played for [caretaker] Andy [King] today, which I think bodes well for them for the future.
"It's ironic really, because I think my first game as caretaker manager was against Northampton and we actually lost that one 1-0 late on.
"To win it 1-0 is a nice way to do it and I think that's about eight or nine games we've won 1-0 now."
Line-ups
Burton
- 16Lyness
- 2Edwards
- 14McCrory
- 23Palmer
- 25Cansdell-Sherriff
- 6Sharps
- 17Phillips
- 8WeirSubstituted forBellat 88'minutes
- 20McGurk
- 29KeeSubstituted forHoweat 77'minutes
- 3HusseySubstituted forMacDonaldat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 5Diamond
- 7Bell
- 9Howe
- 11MacDonald
- 18Knowles
- 28Symes
Northampton
- 1Duke
- 2Amankwaah
- 3Widdowson
- 12Tozer
- 6Collins
- 18ReidSubstituted forEmertonat 89'minutes
- 17Deegan
- 4CarterBooked at 45mins
- 39McLeodSubstituted forO'Donovanat 53'minutes
- 11Hackett
- 33NorrisBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMoyoat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Demontagnac
- 10O'Donovan
- 19Emerton
- 20Moyo
- 21McNamara
- 23Heath
- 26Harriott
- Referee:
- James Adcock
- Attendance:
- 3,312
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Northampton Town 0.
Attempt missed. Joe Widdowson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Rene Howe (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Philip Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Danny Emerton (Northampton Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. Danny Emerton replaces Paul Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Lee Bell replaces Robbie Weir.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 1, Northampton Town 0. Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jimmy Phillips with a cross.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.
Attempt blocked. Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Northampton Town. David Moyo replaces Luke Norris.
Foul by Robbie Weir (Burton Albion).
Gary Deegan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Matt Duke.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Rene Howe replaces Billy Kee.
Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Amankwaah (Northampton Town).
Attempt blocked. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Billy Kee (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Reid (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Deegan (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Hand ball by Adam McGurk (Burton Albion).
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Ben Tozer.
Attempt missed. Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Ben Tozer.
Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Widdowson (Northampton Town).
Attempt saved. Roy O'Donovan (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Alexander MacDonald replaces Chris Hussey.
Philip Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Carter (Northampton Town).
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ian Sharps.