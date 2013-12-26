League Two
Burton1Northampton0

Burton Albion 1-0 Northampton Town

Ian Sharps scored his first goal for Burton as the Brewers beat League Two strugglers Northampton.

With the hosts dominating most of the match, Ben Tozer had the Cobblers' best chance, firing straight at Dean Lyness.

Billy Kee went close for Burton with two headers before firing wide on two occasions after the break while Jimmy Phillips, Adam McGurk and Robbie Weir also went close.

With five minutes left, Sharps headed the winner from Matty Palmer's corner.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Burton boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

Post-match: Burton boss Gary Rowett

"We knew that they'd have a little bounce back for the manager and I think they really played for [caretaker] Andy [King] today, which I think bodes well for them for the future.

"It's ironic really, because I think my first game as caretaker manager was against Northampton and we actually lost that one 1-0 late on.

"To win it 1-0 is a nice way to do it and I think that's about eight or nine games we've won 1-0 now."

Line-ups

Burton

  • 16Lyness
  • 2Edwards
  • 14McCrory
  • 23Palmer
  • 25Cansdell-Sherriff
  • 6Sharps
  • 17Phillips
  • 8WeirSubstituted forBellat 88'minutes
  • 20McGurk
  • 29KeeSubstituted forHoweat 77'minutes
  • 3HusseySubstituted forMacDonaldat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Siegrist
  • 5Diamond
  • 7Bell
  • 9Howe
  • 11MacDonald
  • 18Knowles
  • 28Symes

Northampton

  • 1Duke
  • 2Amankwaah
  • 3Widdowson
  • 12Tozer
  • 6Collins
  • 18ReidSubstituted forEmertonat 89'minutes
  • 17Deegan
  • 4CarterBooked at 45mins
  • 39McLeodSubstituted forO'Donovanat 53'minutes
  • 11Hackett
  • 33NorrisBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMoyoat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Demontagnac
  • 10O'Donovan
  • 19Emerton
  • 20Moyo
  • 21McNamara
  • 23Heath
  • 26Harriott
Referee:
James Adcock
Attendance:
3,312

Match Stats

Home TeamBurtonAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Northampton Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Northampton Town 0.

Attempt missed. Joe Widdowson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Rene Howe (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Philip Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Danny Emerton (Northampton Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. Danny Emerton replaces Paul Reid.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Lee Bell replaces Robbie Weir.

Goal!

Goal! Burton Albion 1, Northampton Town 0. Ian Sharps (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jimmy Phillips with a cross.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.

Attempt blocked. Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Northampton Town. David Moyo replaces Luke Norris.

Foul by Robbie Weir (Burton Albion).

Gary Deegan (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Matt Duke.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Joe Widdowson.

Attempt blocked. Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Rene Howe replaces Billy Kee.

Jimmy Phillips (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Amankwaah (Northampton Town).

Attempt blocked. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Billy Kee (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Reid (Northampton Town).

Attempt missed. Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Northampton Town).

Attempt missed. Adam McGurk (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Hand ball by Adam McGurk (Burton Albion).

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Ben Tozer.

Attempt missed. Robbie Weir (Burton Albion) right footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Ben Tozer.

Alexander MacDonald (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Widdowson (Northampton Town).

Attempt saved. Roy O'Donovan (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Burton Albion. Alexander MacDonald replaces Chris Hussey.

Philip Edwards (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Carter (Northampton Town).

Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ian Sharps.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22117432181440
2Oxford Utd22108434191538
3Scunthorpe2210843124738
4Burton2211562622438
5Newport2110743021937
6Southend2211472719837
7Rochdale2211473328537
8Fleetwood2211293428635
9Morecambe2310582830-235
10Cheltenham238963031-133
11Dag & Red228682927230
12Exeter228592730-329
13Plymouth228591924-529
14Hartlepool227782524128
15Wycombe227692929027
16Wimbledon217682325-227
17Portsmouth226792836-825
18Accrington2266102430-624
19Bristol Rovers225892023-323
20York2241082529-422
21Mansfield2257102332-922
22Torquay2257102334-1122
23Bury224992529-421
24Northampton2246121730-1318
View full League Two table

