Match ends, Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 0.
Morecambe 1-0 Fleetwood Town
Padraig Amond's first-half header earned Morecambe all three points in an eagerly-contested Lancashire derby against Fleetwood.
Amond scored in the 19th minute, heading Robbie Threlfall's cross from close range past Scott Davies.
The home side then had the chance to double their lead but Jack Redshaw saw his shot go well wide.
Fleetwood almost snatched an equaliser late on when Mark Hughes cleared Mark Roberts' shot off the line.
Line-ups
Morecambe
- 1Roche
- 22Parrish
- 3Threlfall
- 16Drummond
- 15McCready
- 5Hughes
- 4Kenyon
- 17Fleming
- 11EllisonSubstituted forMcGeeat 85'minutes
- 27AmondSubstituted forDiagneat 75'minutes
- 7RedshawSubstituted forMwasileat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Diagne
- 10Williams
- 19McGee
- 20Mwasile
- 21McGowan
- 23Doyle
- 25Arestidou
Fleetwood
- 1Davies
- 15McLaughlinBooked at 71mins
- 20TaylorBooked at 90mins
- 4MurdochSubstituted forCrowtherat 80'minutes
- 5Roberts
- 16Cresswell
- 7EvansSubstituted forCarrat 46'minutes
- 11Hughes
- 23Ball
- 18Sarcevic
- 17BlairSubstituted forParkinat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Parkin
- 13Goodall
- 14Hogan
- 24Crowther
- 32Carr
- 33Lucas
- 34Tyson
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 3,008
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 0.
Attempt missed. Jeff Hughes (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Chris McCready.
Attempt blocked. Mark Roberts (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Joe Mwasile replaces Jack Redshaw.
Attempt missed. Jeff Hughes (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
David Ball (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charlie Taylor (Fleetwood Town).
Booking
Charlie Taylor (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Mark Hughes.
Attempt blocked. Jon Parkin (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Chris McCready (Morecambe).
Jon Parkin (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tony Diagne (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Joe McGee replaces Kevin Ellison.
Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).
Ryan Crowther (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Parkin (Fleetwood Town).
Attempt missed. Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Tony Diagne (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ryan Crowther replaces Stewart Murdoch.
Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Ryan Cresswell.
Attempt blocked. Robbie Threlfall (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Morecambe. Tony Diagne replaces Padraig Amond.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Ryan Cresswell.
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Stewart Murdoch (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.
Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).
Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andrew Fleming.
Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).