Morecambe 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Padraig Amond's first-half header earned Morecambe all three points in an eagerly-contested Lancashire derby against Fleetwood.

Amond scored in the 19th minute, heading Robbie Threlfall's cross from close range past Scott Davies.

The home side then had the chance to double their lead but Jack Redshaw saw his shot go well wide.

Fleetwood almost snatched an equaliser late on when Mark Hughes cleared Mark Roberts' shot off the line.

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 1Roche
  • 22Parrish
  • 3Threlfall
  • 16Drummond
  • 15McCready
  • 5Hughes
  • 4Kenyon
  • 17Fleming
  • 11EllisonSubstituted forMcGeeat 85'minutes
  • 27AmondSubstituted forDiagneat 75'minutes
  • 7RedshawSubstituted forMwasileat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Diagne
  • 10Williams
  • 19McGee
  • 20Mwasile
  • 21McGowan
  • 23Doyle
  • 25Arestidou

Fleetwood

  • 1Davies
  • 15McLaughlinBooked at 71mins
  • 20TaylorBooked at 90mins
  • 4MurdochSubstituted forCrowtherat 80'minutes
  • 5Roberts
  • 16Cresswell
  • 7EvansSubstituted forCarrat 46'minutes
  • 11Hughes
  • 23Ball
  • 18Sarcevic
  • 17BlairSubstituted forParkinat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Parkin
  • 13Goodall
  • 14Hogan
  • 24Crowther
  • 32Carr
  • 33Lucas
  • 34Tyson
Referee:
Paul Tierney
Attendance:
3,008

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 0.

Attempt missed. Jeff Hughes (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Chris McCready.

Attempt blocked. Mark Roberts (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Joe Mwasile replaces Jack Redshaw.

Attempt missed. Jeff Hughes (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).

David Ball (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Charlie Taylor (Fleetwood Town).

Booking

Charlie Taylor (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Mark Hughes.

Attempt blocked. Jon Parkin (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Chris McCready (Morecambe).

Jon Parkin (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Tony Diagne (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Joe McGee replaces Kevin Ellison.

Foul by Alex Kenyon (Morecambe).

Ryan Crowther (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alex Kenyon (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Parkin (Fleetwood Town).

Attempt missed. Andrew Fleming (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Tony Diagne (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Ryan Crowther replaces Stewart Murdoch.

Attempt missed. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Jack Redshaw (Morecambe) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Ryan Cresswell.

Attempt blocked. Robbie Threlfall (Morecambe) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Morecambe. Tony Diagne replaces Padraig Amond.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Ryan Cresswell.

Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Conor McLaughlin.

Attempt saved. Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Stewart Murdoch (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town) is shown the yellow card.

Kevin Ellison (Morecambe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Conor McLaughlin (Fleetwood Town).

Corner, Fleetwood Town. Conceded by Andrew Fleming.

Foul by Kevin Ellison (Morecambe).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield22117432181440
2Oxford Utd22108434191538
3Scunthorpe2210843124738
4Burton2211562622438
5Newport2110743021937
6Southend2211472719837
7Rochdale2211473328537
8Fleetwood2211293428635
9Morecambe2310582830-235
10Cheltenham238963031-133
11Dag & Red228682927230
12Exeter228592730-329
13Plymouth228591924-529
14Hartlepool227782524128
15Wycombe227692929027
16Wimbledon217682325-227
17Portsmouth226792836-825
18Accrington2266102430-624
19Bristol Rovers225892023-323
20York2241082529-422
21Mansfield2257102332-922
22Torquay2257102334-1122
23Bury224992529-421
24Northampton2246121730-1318
View full League Two table

