Morecambe 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Padraig Amond's first-half header earned Morecambe all three points in an eagerly-contested Lancashire derby against Fleetwood.

Amond scored in the 19th minute, heading Robbie Threlfall's cross from close range past Scott Davies.

The home side then had the chance to double their lead but Jack Redshaw saw his shot go well wide.

Fleetwood almost snatched an equaliser late on when Mark Hughes cleared Mark Roberts' shot off the line.