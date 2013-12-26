Rangers 1-1 Stranraer

Scottish League One leaders Rangers dropped points for the first time this season as Stranraer struck a late equaliser at Ibrox.

Lee McCulloch converted a penalty to give the Ibrox side the lead in the first half.

Nicky Law's free-kick struck the crossbar and David Templeton fired over as Rangers searched for a second.

But Jamie Longworth levelled the match deep into stoppage time, netting from close range.

Rangers, who had won all 15 of their previous league matches, move 11 points clear at the top of the division.

Stranraer goalkeeper David Mitchell saved at his near post to deny Lee Wallace early in the match.

Mitchell made a superb block to push away Lewis Macleod's shot but the opening goal soon came.

McCulloch put Rangers ahead in the first half

Frank McKeown was judged to have brought down Nicky Clark in the box and captain McCulloch was successful from 12 yards.

Andrew Stirling's effort fizzed past the post as Stranraer tried to level after the break.

Andy Little made an earlier than expected return from a broken cheekbone when he replaced Clark and the Northern Ireland international may have scored had he connected with Jon Daly's pass.

Law's free-kick then rebounded off the Stranraer crossbar and Stirling's curling shot from a set piece at the other end required a save from Cammy Bell.

David Templeton, who had replaced Macleod, should have sealed victory for Rangers when he burst past two defenders only to fire over.

And the hosts were punished for that miss when Longworth lashed home from six yards with virtually the last kick of the ball.