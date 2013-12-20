Tottenham's Tim Sherwood: Assistant role 'not for me'

Media playback is not supported on this device Sherwood wants '10-year' contract

Tim Sherwood insists he would not work as assistant to Tottenham's new manager if he is not handed the top job.

The Spurs caretaker boss, 44, wants to stake his claim to replace Andre Villas-Boas further when his side travel to Southampton on Sunday.

"It's not for me, to be honest, I wouldn't want that," he said when asked if he would accept a number two role.

"I know all about the football club, I've played here - it is my club. I know what the supporters demand."

Technical co-ordinator Sherwood has coached Tottenham's youth sides since 2008 but has told how he must consider all factors if he accepts the job.

"I need to talk about philosophies, what are we looking to do, are we looking to buy players, or are we looking to bring them through?" he said. "All of this has got to be taken into consideration when I decide whether it is right enough for me or not.

Tim Sherwood factfile Former midfielder who played at clubs including Norwich, Blackburn and Spurs

Won Premier League with Blackburn in 1995 during a seven-year spell at Ewood Park

Subsequently spent nearly four years at White Hart, making 118 appearances

Joined Spurs coaching staff in 2008 under Harry Redknapp

Took over as interim manager after the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas

"It's up to the chairman and the board to make the correct decision that's right for the long-term future of the club as it's not good to keep changing managers.

"I listen to managers all the time talking about 'the project'. The project is you win games or you get sacked - end of story."

Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino, Swansea's Michael Laudrup and former player and manager Glenn Hoddle had all been linked with the White Hart Lane job.

But Pochettino insists he has not had any contact from Tottenham about the job and claims he is happy at St Mary's.

"As a manager what's really important is that the sporting aspect is under my control, in terms of signings," he said referencing the fact Spurs technical director Franco Baldini has a role in choosing signings. "Without my agreement no signings go through, and those two basic things are very important for any manager."

Laudrup has already ruled saying: "Tottenham is a big club... but I would never leave a club in the middle of the season."

Meanwhile the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust has demanded talks with chairman Daniel Levy over the direction of the club following Villas-Boas's departure.