Match ends, West Ham United 3, West Bromwich Albion 3.
West Ham United 3-3 West Bromwich Albion
West Ham remain in the Premier League's bottom three after an entertaining draw with fellow strugglers West Brom.
Joe Cole put the Hammers ahead with a low shot but Nicolas Anelka equalised before poking in two minutes later to give the Baggies a 2-1 half-time lead.
West Ham levelled through Modibo Maiga's 20-yard shot and Kevin Nolan prodded home from close range to put the home side back in front.
But Saido Berahino equalised again for West Brom with a fine low strike.
It was the third goal in five breathless minutes at Upton Park in a game both sides needed to win to help in their respective relegation battles.
West Ham are without a win in six Premier League matches as the pressure continues to mount on manager Sam Allardyce, who went into this game describing it as a "must-win" encounter.
His side, who have recorded only two league victories all season, now have key games coming up against fellow strugglers Fulham and Cardiff.
They are attempting to turn around their season against a backdrop of mounting injury problems in defence.
Already without James Collins and Winston Reid, they lost James Tomkins midway through the first half against the Baggies.
West Brom's search for a new boss continues but whoever takes the helm at The Hawthorns will do so with the club scrapping at the wrong end of the table, just two points above the relegation zone, having not won in their last nine.
They should have taken an early lead at Upton Park when Chris Brunt volleyed James Morrison's whipped cross into the side netting.
West Brom were made to pay just a minute later when they fell behind through Joe Cole's strike.
Carlton Cole flicked on Jussi Jaaskelainen's goal-kick and neat interplay between Nolan and Joe Cole released the former Chelsea and Liverpool man who fired a fierce shot past the onrushing Ben Foster.
Half chances for Carlton Cole and Guy Demel followed before Mark Noble curled a 20-yard free kick just wide of the angle.
West Brom had been guilty of producing neat midfield passing without any end product but in the final five minutes of the half they not only equalised but took the lead.
Both goals came from Anelka, who was making a return from a two-month absence.
His double resulted in him becoming only the ninth man in Premier League history to score for six different clubs.
The first came in typical Anelka fashion. Latching onto Brunt's through ball he outmuscled and outpaced Joey O'Brien before shooting past Jaaskelainen.
Moments later West Brom were in front after a header from a disputed corner was cleared off the line by Carlton Cole and into the path of Anelka, who prodded home from close range.
The Hammers left the field to a chorus of boos and things could have got worse for the home side immediately after the break but Anelka side-footed straight at Jaaskelainen from close range while Berahino sent a drive just wide.
West Ham finally began to impose themselves on the second half and Joe Cole went close with a fierce free-kick that flew just past Foster's post.
The West Brom keeper was again called into action soon after, pulling off a wonderful full-stretch save to keep out substitute Maiga's curling effort from 20 yards that was heading for the top corner.
But Foster was at fault moments later as he allowed Maiga's low strike from a similar position to go under his sprawling dive.
Nolan then put the Hammers in front from close range following Maiga's nod down from Noble's cross.
But Albion were not finished and Berahino levelled with a wonderful low strike across Jaaskelainen that cannoned in off the post.
The England Under-21 striker then crashed a curling free kick from the edge of the area against the post while Nolan sent a header over the bar as both sides searched in vain for a winner.
West Brom caretaker manager Keith Downing:
"Everyone else enjoyed it apart from me, it was end-to-end, not one for defensive purists. I have mixed emotions because we edged ahead but credit to West Ham, they came back strongly.
"We've come back twice from behind in two days. Nicolas is a top quality player. He's waited patiently for an opportunity. His two goals is what he's all about, a lot of class.
"A lot of credit goes to the academy staff with Saido. He has a lot of ability, he has to keep his feet on the ground, he's got Nico looking after him, always advising him. It's a good combination.
"After the initial shock of what happened with Steve Clarke, the players have galvanised themselves, got together as a group. I'm very proud of them.
"I'll let the chairman and board go on hunting for the right man, I'll carry on as long as they want me to."
Line-ups
West Ham
- 22Jääskeläinen
- 17O'Brien
- 8Rat
- 21DiaméBooked at 81mins
- 5TomkinsSubstituted forDemelat 10'minutes
- 3McCartney
- 26ColeSubstituted forCollisonat 83'minutes
- 16Noble
- 24ColeBooked at 43minsSubstituted forMaigaat 45'minutes
- 4NolanBooked at 57mins
- 7Jarvis
Substitutes
- 10Collison
- 11Maiga
- 13Adrián
- 14Taylor
- 18Diarra
- 20Demel
- 37Chambers
West Brom
- 1Foster
- 28Jones
- 6RidgewellBooked at 90mins
- 14LuganoSubstituted forAmalfitanoat 68'minutes
- 3Olsson
- 23McAuley
- 7MorrisonSubstituted forYacobat 78'minutes
- 11Brunt
- 39Anelka
- 38BerahinoSubstituted forSessegnonat 85'minutes
- 21MulumbuBooked at 48mins
Substitutes
- 5Yacob
- 10Sinclair
- 13Myhill
- 18Amalfitano
- 20Vydra
- 25Dawson
- 29Sessegnon
- Referee:
- Mike Dean
- Attendance:
- 34,946
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, West Bromwich Albion 3.
Attempt missed. Morgan Amalfitano (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Stéphane Sessegnon tries a through ball, but Nicolas Anelka is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Stéphane Sessegnon (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolas Anelka with a headed pass.
Foul by Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion).
Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Liam Ridgewell (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Claudio Yacob (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Nolan (West Ham United).
Attempt blocked. Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Guy Demel with a cross.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Anelka (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Stéphane Sessegnon replaces Saido Berahino.
Foul by Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion).
Matthew Jarvis (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Jack Collison replaces Joe Cole.
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.
Booking
Mohamed Diamé (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (West Ham United).
Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Razvan Rat.
Gareth McAuley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mark Noble (West Ham United).
Foul by Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion).
Modibo Maiga (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Claudio Yacob replaces James Morrison.
Attempt saved. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Youssuf Mulumbu tries a through ball, but Saido Berahino is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Billy Jones (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gareth McAuley.
Attempt blocked. James Morrison (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (West Ham United).
Youssuf Mulumbu (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Modibo Maiga (West Ham United).
Foul by Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion).
George McCartney (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, West Bromwich Albion 3. Saido Berahino (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Chris Brunt.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Morgan Amalfitano replaces Diego Lugano.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, West Bromwich Albion 2. Kevin Nolan (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Modibo Maiga with a headed pass.