Match ends, Hull City 6, Fulham 0.
Hull City 6-0 Fulham
-
- From the section Football
Hull scored six second-half goals to thrash Fulham and go seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
It was the Tigers' biggest-ever victory in the Premier League.
Ahmed Elmohamady started the rout with a 15-yard shot before Robert Koren swept in from Yannick Sagbo's cross and George Boyd drove in a third.
Tom Huddlestone thumped in his first goal since April 2011, Matty Fryatt tapped in a fifth and Koren prodded in the sixth from close range.
Huddlestone had promised not to cut his hair until he ended his goal drought. His long-delayed trim started within seconds of him scoring as he ran to the touchline so a member of Hull's backroom staff could snip off a lock of the midfielder's hair.
It was only the fourth occasion this season that Steve Bruce's side have managed more than one goal in a game and it doubled their previous best Premier League win, a 3-0 victory over West Brom in October 2008.
After a five-match winless run, and with games against Liverpool and Chelsea to follow, it could be a pivotal result for the buoyant Tigers.
Fulham prepare for key matches against West Ham and Sunderland in an altogether different mood after a fourth defeat in six matches under new manager Rene Meulensteen.
Any optimism derived from their 2-1 win at Norwich on Thursday was extinguished in a hapless second 45 minutes at the KC Stadium and they have now conceded 15 goals in their last four games and 41 this season.
Meulensteen made six changes and Fulham were actually the first to threaten when a sweeping passing move ended with Ashkan Dejagah feeding John Arne Riise for the Norwegian to force a save from Allan McGregor, who had been passed fit after a scan on a knee injury.
But the Tigers quickly began to dominate and Huddlestone had one free-kick from a tight angle pushed away by Fulham keeper David Stockdale, who was on loan at Hull during their run to promotion last season, and was then denied by the post from a similar effort.
As the Tigers pressed, Stockdale pushed over the bar after Boyd met Elmohamady's cross with a stab at goal before Sagbo just missed with a curling shot.
After the interval Stockdale was forced into action again when he pushed away a powerful effort from Sagbo and blocked Koren's follow-up, but four minutes after the break the pressure finally told.
Huddlestone's corner was only cleared to the edge of the area by Bryan Ruiz and Elmohamady took a touch before finding the top corner.
Just before the hour Sagbo clipped a cross behind Aaron Hughes for Koren to guide in a second and the hosts added a third when Jake Livermore slipped a pass through for Boyd, the Fulham defenders backed away and the winger found the net from the edge of the area.
Stockdale saved from Figueroa but Huddlestone thumped in to the bottom corner from 25 yards to make it four and when the Cottagers goalkeeper pushed Huddlestone's free-kick on to the bar, Fryatt reacted first to touch in from a couple of yards.
The sixth came when Stockdale, who impressed despite conceding half a dozen goals, produced a scrambled save to deny Danny Graham only for Koren to poke the rebound into an empty net.
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 2Rosenior
- 3Figueroa
- 14LivermoreSubstituted forGrahamat 73'minutes
- 5Chester
- 6Davies
- 27El MohamadySubstituted forMcShaneat 77'minutes
- 8Huddlestone
- 20SagboSubstituted forFryattat 67'minutes
- 10Koren
- 17Boyd
Substitutes
- 4Bruce
- 7Meyler
- 9Graham
- 12Fryatt
- 15McShane
- 22Harper
- 23Faye
Fulham
- 13Stockdale
- 22Zverotic
- 3Riise
- 7Sidwell
- 18Hughes
- 35Amorebieta
- 10RuizSubstituted forKacaniklicat 60'minutes
- 14KaragounisSubstituted forRichardsonat 74'minutes
- 20Rodallega
- 8Kasami
- 24DejagahSubstituted forBentat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kacaniklic
- 15Richardson
- 23Boateng
- 27Riether
- 30David
- 39Bent
- 40Bettinelli
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
- Attendance:
- 23,925
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 6, Fulham 0.
Tom Huddlestone went off injured after Hull City had used all subs.
Kieran Richardson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Fryatt (Hull City).
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fernando Amorebieta.
Attempt missed. George Boyd (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone following a set piece situation.
Foul by Fernando Amorebieta (Fulham).
Matty Fryatt (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 6, Fulham 0. Robert Koren (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Danny Graham (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Rosenior.
Steve Sidwell (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matty Fryatt (Hull City).
Attempt missed. Elsad Zverotic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Hugo Rodallega (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kieran Richardson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matty Fryatt (Hull City).
Foul by Pajtim Kasami (Fulham).
George Boyd (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Paul McShane replaces Ahmed Elmohamady.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Kieran Richardson replaces Giorgos Karagounis.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 5, Fulham 0. Matty Fryatt (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Attempt saved. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Danny Graham replaces Jake Livermore.
Hand ball by Giorgos Karagounis (Fulham).
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Tom Huddlestone.
Attempt saved. Elsad Zverotic (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Pajtim Kasami.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Matty Fryatt replaces Yannick Sagbo.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 4, Fulham 0. Tom Huddlestone (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Maynor Figueroa (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Robert Koren.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Darren Bent replaces Ashkan Dejagah.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 3, Fulham 0. George Boyd (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Livermore.
Attempt blocked. Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Huddlestone.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Alexander Kacaniklic replaces Bryan Ruiz.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Fulham 0. Robert Koren (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Yannick Sagbo with a cross.
Pajtim Kasami (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City).
Foul by Bryan Ruiz (Fulham).
Yannick Sagbo (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Ashkan Dejagah (Fulham).