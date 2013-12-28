Airdrieonians 2-1 Arbroath

Trialist Keigan Parker scored the winner as Airdrieonians came from behind to record their first League One win since October.

Arbroath went in front after 24 minutes through Bradley Donaldson's bullet header from six yards.

But the bottom side hit back after 59 minutes when Caolan McAleer's corner was headed in by Gregor Buchanan.

And they were in front three minutes later when former St Johnstone striker Parker slotted in from close range.