Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Arbroath 1.
Airdrieonians 2-1 Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
Trialist Keigan Parker scored the winner as Airdrieonians came from behind to record their first League One win since October.
Arbroath went in front after 24 minutes through Bradley Donaldson's bullet header from six yards.
But the bottom side hit back after 59 minutes when Caolan McAleer's corner was headed in by Gregor Buchanan.
And they were in front three minutes later when former St Johnstone striker Parker slotted in from close range.
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Rogers
- 3BainBooked at 15mins
- 2Gilmour
- 6McCormack
- 4O'Byrne
- 5Buchanan
- 7McAleerBooked at 28mins
- 8Watt
- 10CoultSubstituted forListerat 46'minutes
- 9TrialistSubstituted forStewartat 86'minutes
- 11CaddenSubstituted forMcLarenat 46'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Lister
- 14Coogans
- 15Stewart
- 16McLaren
- 17Grier
- 18Ward
Arbroath
- 1Morrison
- 2Banjo
- 3Hamilton
- 8DonaldsonSubstituted forSibandaat 38'minutes
- 5Travis
- 6Keddie
- 7Linn
- 4Smith
- 10CookBooked at 51mins
- 9Robertson
- 11SheerinSubstituted forYaoat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Sibanda
- 13Wilson
- 14Yao
- 15Scott
- 16McWalter
- 17Martin
- 18Thompson
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 641
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Arbroath 1.
Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dayle Robertson (Arbroath).
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).
(Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Stewart replaces Trialist.
Attempt missed. James Lister (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Darren McCormack (Airdrieonians).
Lee Sibanda (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Trialist (Airdrieonians).
Michael Travis (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).
Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Willie McLaren (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lari Yao (Arbroath).
Substitution
Substitution, Arbroath. Lari Yao replaces Paul Sheerin.
Attempt saved. Willie McLaren (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Darren McCormack (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Arbroath 1. Trialist (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Arbroath 1. Gregor Buchanan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Caolen McAleer with a cross.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Banjo.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Alex Keddie.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Darren McCormack (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Cook (Arbroath).
Booking
Alan Cook (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.
Darren McCormack (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Alan Cook (Arbroath).
Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).
Alex Keddie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians).
Alan Cook (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Willie McLaren replaces Nicky Cadden.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. James Lister replaces Lewis Coult.
Second Half
Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Arbroath 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Arbroath 1.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Airdrieonians).