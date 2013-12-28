Scottish League One
Airdrieonians 2-1 Arbroath

Trialist Keigan Parker scored the winner as Airdrieonians came from behind to record their first League One win since October.

Arbroath went in front after 24 minutes through Bradley Donaldson's bullet header from six yards.

But the bottom side hit back after 59 minutes when Caolan McAleer's corner was headed in by Gregor Buchanan.

And they were in front three minutes later when former St Johnstone striker Parker slotted in from close range.

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Rogers
  • 3BainBooked at 15mins
  • 2Gilmour
  • 6McCormack
  • 4O'Byrne
  • 5Buchanan
  • 7McAleerBooked at 28mins
  • 8Watt
  • 10CoultSubstituted forListerat 46'minutes
  • 9TrialistSubstituted forStewartat 86'minutes
  • 11CaddenSubstituted forMcLarenat 46'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Lister
  • 14Coogans
  • 15Stewart
  • 16McLaren
  • 17Grier
  • 18Ward

Arbroath

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Banjo
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8DonaldsonSubstituted forSibandaat 38'minutes
  • 5Travis
  • 6Keddie
  • 7Linn
  • 4Smith
  • 10CookBooked at 51mins
  • 9Robertson
  • 11SheerinSubstituted forYaoat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Sibanda
  • 13Wilson
  • 14Yao
  • 15Scott
  • 16McWalter
  • 17Martin
  • 18Thompson
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
641

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Airdrieonians 2, Arbroath 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 2, Arbroath 1.

Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Dayle Robertson (Arbroath).

Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).

(Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Scott Stewart replaces Trialist.

Attempt missed. James Lister (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Darren McCormack (Airdrieonians).

Lee Sibanda (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Trialist (Airdrieonians).

Michael Travis (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Willie McLaren (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lari Yao (Arbroath).

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Lari Yao replaces Paul Sheerin.

Attempt saved. Willie McLaren (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Darren McCormack (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 2, Arbroath 1. Trialist (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Arbroath 1. Gregor Buchanan (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Caolen McAleer with a cross.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by David Banjo.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Alex Keddie.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Darren McCormack (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Cook (Arbroath).

Booking

Alan Cook (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card.

Darren McCormack (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alan Cook (Arbroath).

Foul by James Lister (Airdrieonians).

Alex Keddie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Foul by Jamie Bain (Airdrieonians).

Alan Cook (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Willie McLaren replaces Nicky Cadden.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. James Lister replaces Lewis Coult.

Second Half

Second Half begins Airdrieonians 0, Arbroath 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Arbroath 1.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Airdrieonians).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1615106085246
2Dunfermline17112440271335
3Stranraer179353124730
4Ayr188553231129
5Stenhousemuir177462834-625
6Forfar175482326-319
7Brechin185492836-819
8East Fife1852111636-2017
9Arbroath1842122643-1714
10Airdrieonians1833122241-1912
View full Scottish League One table

