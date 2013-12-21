Joey Barton: QPR midfielder's reputation 'does him no favours'

Joey Barton

QPR assistant manager Kevin Bond says Joey Barton's reputation works against him, after the midfielder's red card in the

Barton received two yellow cards in quick succession for incidents involving Gary Taylor-Fletcher with six minutes to go.

Bond said: "Joey had already had conversations with the ref.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Post-match: QPR boss Redknapp

"His reputation doesn't do him any favours. In his position, he can't afford to put himself up for anything."

It is Barton's eighth career red card in his 11th full season as a professional.

Barton tweeted that it was: "The most ridiculous red card ever."

He added: "If that is two yellows, the game has gone.

"Will have to refrain from commenting on the referee for fear of furthering a one-match ban. It would help if we had full-time referees."

QPR manager Harry Redknapp told QPR's official site: "Joey's been excellent for us but he doesn't need to get involved in that sort of stuff.

"He's a fantastic player, he's great in the dressing room.

"I haven't seen the incident again but he's apologised to the lads. I can't fault him. Since I've been here, he's been top class.

"He'll be a miss. But we've got plenty of cover in midfield so it's not an area we struggle in."

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley21127233151843
2QPR21126324111342
3Leicester21133533221142
4Derby21124545271840
5Leeds2110473223934
6Reading219753024634
7Nottm Forest218942922733
8Brighton218852518732
9Ipswich218763125631
10Blackpool218762425-131
11Blackburn218672624230
12Wigan208482423128
13Huddersfield217682524127
14Watford216873129226
15Bournemouth2174102639-1325
16Birmingham216692626024
17Middlesbrough215883231123
18Bolton215882327-423
19Millwall2156102542-1721
20Doncaster2155111837-1920
21Charlton2147101726-919
22Sheff Wed203892231-917
23Yeovil2145121728-1117
24Barnsley2137111938-1916
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Related to this story