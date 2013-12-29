Charlton Athletic 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday remain in the relegation zone after drawing at fellow Championship strugglers Charlton.

Dale Stephens gave the Addicks the lead soon after the break from Lawrie Wilson's through-ball.

Connor Wickham equalised from close range after good work from Chris Maguire and Kieran Lee, although there was a suspicion of offside.

Simon Church had a chance to win it for Charlton late on but he fired over from 18 yards out.

It is a busy time off the pitch for both clubs. On Saturday, it was announced Belgian businessman Roland Duchatelet is in negotiations with Charlton about a takeover of the club, while Wednesday are still looking for a manager almost a month after sacking Dave Jones.

Owls not travelling well Sheffield Wednesday have won only once on the road this season, collecting only 10 points from the 36 available so far away from Hillsborough

Owls caretaker Stuart Gray, who had won two of his five games prior to kick-off, started with Maguire and Wickham up front and the latter was lively, forcing three saves from Ben Alnwick early on.

Owls centre-back Roger Johnson went even closer when his volley looped onto the crossbar.

After the break Yann Kermorgant had a chance for the Addicks and moments later they had the lead when Wilson fed Stephens to fire past Chris Kirkland.

That lead lasted 12 minutes as Wickham scored from inches despite claims for offside from the Addicks.

The striker, on loan from Sunderland, had chances to win it, heading over from a corner and firing wide after being set up by Lee.

Atdhe Nuhiu wanted a penalty for Wednesday after going down in the box but referee Fred Graham did not award it and they almost lost it at the end but Church fired over.

Charlton manager Chris Powell on more funds if Belgian businessman Roland Duchatelet completes the takeover of the club:

"The club are looking to push it over the line.

"Once it all goes through, if it does then, a new pitch will be the third thing I will ask about.

"The first will be tie up these players who have six months on their contracts. I want to find out about the players' future - they deserve that.

"Then it will be about my staff and myself and also about the club because the fans need to know where we are going. Ultimately it is the fans' club but we need investment."

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker manager Stuart Gray:

"We adapted better to the conditions and dominated from start to finish.

"We became a charity club by giving away a goal. But in fairness to the players they stuck at it and got the equaliser.

"I'm disappointed we only got one point because we deserved three.

"We had decided to flood the midfield, which we did - and it worked."