Match ends, Port Vale 2, Rotherham United 0.
Port Vale 2-0 Rotherham United
Port Vale closed in on the play-off places as goals by Louis Dodds and Gavin Tomlin gave them the points against 10-man Rotherham.
The hosts took the lead when Tom Pope headed down for Dodds to hammer a shot past Millers goalkeeper Adam Collin.
Vale keeper Sam Johnson saved Kieran Agard's penalty after James Tavernier had been tripped by Richard Duffy.
Rotherham defender Claude Davis saw red for kicking out at Pope before Tomlin sealed victory from 12 yards.
The one downside for Vale was a late booking for Anthony Griffith, which was his fifth of the campaign, earning him an automatic suspension.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Port Vale boss Micky Adams told BBC Radio Stoke:
"I couldn't have wished for any better. It was a terrific performance. Our energy levels were different class.
"They have got some decent players and I thought we could stifle them with maybe having three in midfield.
"You'd have to say we were slightly fortunate to keep a clean sheet.
"There were no complaints about the penalty. There was some poor defending leading up to it. But Sam Johnson pulled off a great save."
Line-ups
Port Vale
- 12Johnson
- 2Yates
- 5Dickinson
- 21GriffithBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBirchallat 73'minutes
- 24DuffyBooked at 25mins
- 6Chilvers
- 18Lines
- 7Loft
- 11Pope
- 8DoddsSubstituted forWilliamsonat 84'minutes
- 10TomlinSubstituted forShukerat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 15Shuker
- 19Williamson
- 22Lloyd
- 26Birchall
- 29Hughes
- 34Boot
- 39Hugill
Rotherham
- 21Collin
- 27Tavernier
- 3Skarz
- 10O'ConnorBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBrindleyat 61'minutes
- 5DavisBooked at 54mins
- 20Morgan
- 22Agard
- 4ArnasonBooked at 67mins
- 9RevellSubstituted forTubbsat 84'minutes
- 28VuckicSubstituted forTidserat 59'minutes
- 18PringleBooked at 82mins
Substitutes
- 1Shearer
- 2Brindley
- 6Mills
- 7Worrall
- 8Frecklington
- 16Tubbs
- 23Tidser
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 6,738
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Port Vale 2, Rotherham United 0.
Attempt saved. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Chris Shuker (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Chris Shuker (Port Vale).
Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Matt Tubbs (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Kári Arnason.
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kári Arnason (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Williamson replaces Louis Dodds.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Matt Tubbs replaces Alex Revell.
Booking
Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Ben Pringle.
Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Chris Shuker replaces Gavin Tomlin.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Craig Morgan.
Foul by Chris Birchall (Port Vale).
Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kári Arnason (Rotherham United).
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Chris Birchall replaces Anthony Griffith.
Goal!
Goal! Port Vale 2, Rotherham United 0. Gavin Tomlin (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Lines.
Booking
Kári Arnason (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.
Hand ball by Kári Arnason (Rotherham United).
Foul by Liam Chilvers (Port Vale).
Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Richard Brindley replaces Michael O'Connor.
Attempt missed. Louis Dodds (Port Vale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael Tidser replaces Haris Vuckic.
Attempt missed. Doug Loft (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by James Tavernier.
Attempt blocked. Gavin Tomlin (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Dismissal
Claude Davis (Rotherham United) is shown the red card for dangerous play.
Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dangerous play by Claude Davis (Rotherham United).
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.
Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.