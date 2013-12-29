Port Vale 2-0 Rotherham United

League One
Port Vale closed in on the play-off places as goals by Louis Dodds and Gavin Tomlin gave them the points against 10-man Rotherham.

The hosts took the lead when Tom Pope headed down for Dodds to hammer a shot past Millers goalkeeper Adam Collin.

Vale keeper Sam Johnson saved Kieran Agard's penalty after James Tavernier had been tripped by Richard Duffy.

Rotherham defender Claude Davis saw red for kicking out at Pope before Tomlin sealed victory from 12 yards.

The one downside for Vale was a late booking for Anthony Griffith, which was his fifth of the campaign, earning him an automatic suspension.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Port Vale boss Micky Adams told BBC Radio Stoke:

"I couldn't have wished for any better. It was a terrific performance. Our energy levels were different class.

"They have got some decent players and I thought we could stifle them with maybe having three in midfield.

"You'd have to say we were slightly fortunate to keep a clean sheet.

"There were no complaints about the penalty. There was some poor defending leading up to it. But Sam Johnson pulled off a great save."

Line-ups

Port Vale

  • 12Johnson
  • 2Yates
  • 5Dickinson
  • 21GriffithBooked at 45minsSubstituted forBirchallat 73'minutes
  • 24DuffyBooked at 25mins
  • 6Chilvers
  • 18Lines
  • 7Loft
  • 11Pope
  • 8DoddsSubstituted forWilliamsonat 84'minutes
  • 10TomlinSubstituted forShukerat 78'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 15Shuker
  • 19Williamson
  • 22Lloyd
  • 26Birchall
  • 29Hughes
  • 34Boot
  • 39Hugill

Rotherham

  • 21Collin
  • 27Tavernier
  • 3Skarz
  • 10O'ConnorBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBrindleyat 61'minutes
  • 5DavisBooked at 54mins
  • 20Morgan
  • 22Agard
  • 4ArnasonBooked at 67mins
  • 9RevellSubstituted forTubbsat 84'minutes
  • 28VuckicSubstituted forTidserat 59'minutes
  • 18PringleBooked at 82mins

Substitutes

  • 1Shearer
  • 2Brindley
  • 6Mills
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Frecklington
  • 16Tubbs
  • 23Tidser
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
6,738

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Port Vale 2, Rotherham United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Port Vale 2, Rotherham United 0.

Attempt saved. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Chris Shuker (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Chris Shuker (Port Vale).

Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Ben Williamson (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Matt Tubbs (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Kári Arnason.

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kári Arnason (Rotherham United).

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Ben Williamson replaces Louis Dodds.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Matt Tubbs replaces Alex Revell.

Booking

Ben Pringle (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Ben Pringle.

Attempt missed. Tom Pope (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Chris Shuker replaces Gavin Tomlin.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Craig Morgan.

Foul by Chris Birchall (Port Vale).

Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kári Arnason (Rotherham United).

Substitution

Substitution, Port Vale. Chris Birchall replaces Anthony Griffith.

Goal!

Goal! Port Vale 2, Rotherham United 0. Gavin Tomlin (Port Vale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Lines.

Booking

Kári Arnason (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card.

Hand ball by Kári Arnason (Rotherham United).

Foul by Liam Chilvers (Port Vale).

Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Richard Brindley replaces Michael O'Connor.

Attempt missed. Louis Dodds (Port Vale) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Rotherham United. Michael Tidser replaces Haris Vuckic.

Attempt missed. Doug Loft (Port Vale) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by James Tavernier.

Attempt blocked. Gavin Tomlin (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Dismissal

Claude Davis (Rotherham United) is shown the red card for dangerous play.

Tom Pope (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dangerous play by Claude Davis (Rotherham United).

Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Carl Dickinson.

Attempt blocked. Kieran Agard (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford23154439221749
2Leyton Orient23146348232548
3Wolves23146338172148
4Preston23128332221044
5Peterborough2312383527839
6Rotherham2310853729838
7Port Vale2311393434036
8Swindon2310494031934
9Walsall239772521434
10Bradford2371063526931
11MK Dons229493632431
12Coventry2311664941829
13Crawley237882530-529
14Colchester236982832-427
15Carlisle2376102537-1227
16Gillingham2475123242-1026
17Sheff Utd2367102229-725
18Oldham2266102530-524
19Shrewsbury2358102226-423
20Tranmere2365122743-1623
21Bristol City2341093336-322
22Crewe2356122046-2621
23Stevenage2354142242-2019
24Notts County2453162738-1118
View full League One table

