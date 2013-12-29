Port Vale 2-0 Rotherham United

Port Vale closed in on the play-off places as goals by Louis Dodds and Gavin Tomlin gave them the points against 10-man Rotherham.

The hosts took the lead when Tom Pope headed down for Dodds to hammer a shot past Millers goalkeeper Adam Collin.

Vale keeper Sam Johnson saved Kieran Agard's penalty after James Tavernier had been tripped by Richard Duffy.

Rotherham defender Claude Davis saw red for kicking out at Pope before Tomlin sealed victory from 12 yards.

The one downside for Vale was a late booking for Anthony Griffith, which was his fifth of the campaign, earning him an automatic suspension.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Port Vale boss Micky Adams told BBC Radio Stoke:

"I couldn't have wished for any better. It was a terrific performance. Our energy levels were different class.

"They have got some decent players and I thought we could stifle them with maybe having three in midfield.

"You'd have to say we were slightly fortunate to keep a clean sheet.

"There were no complaints about the penalty. There was some poor defending leading up to it. But Sam Johnson pulled off a great save."