Match ends, Sheffield United 3, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Sheffield United 3-1 Tranmere Rovers
-
- From the section Football
Sheffield United extended their unbeaten run to eight with a convincing win over fellow strugglers Tranmere.
Jamie Murphy opened the scoring for the Blades from close range after Neill Collins flicked on Jose Baxter's corner.
Baxter made it 2-0 from a Chris Porter pass before Ryan Flynn sealed the win with a powerful shot.
Ash Taylor reduced the deficit but Rovers are now just one point above the relegation zone.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Tranmere manager Ronnie Moore told BBC Radio Merseyside:
"We said that their strength would come from set-plays, but we gave away so many soft free-kicks. For the first goal, the defending was awful.
"Then I thought we grew in confidence as the game went on.
"With it 1-0 at half time, you're thinking you've still got a chance and we get done on the counter-attack for the two goals. We kept going, got ourselves a goal, but it wasn't to be."
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
- 25Long
- 29McMahonBooked at 27mins
- 6Hill
- 14McGinnSubstituted forLappinat 75'minutes
- 5MaguireBooked at 60mins
- 15Collins
- 7FlynnSubstituted forCuvelierat 83'minutes
- 8Doyle
- 9Porter
- 11BaxterSubstituted forCoadyat 70'minutes
- 23Murphy
Substitutes
- 1Howard
- 10Taylor
- 16Cuvelier
- 17Coady
- 19Brandy
- 22Lappin
- 32Kennedy
Tranmere
- 1Williams
- 2HolmesSubstituted forPowerat 44'minutes
- 3Horwood
- 22Koumas
- 23Ridehalgh
- 4Taylor
- 25Peterson
- 14AtkinsonSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 61'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 9Lowe
- 18JenningsBooked at 78mins
- 10RobinsonBooked at 51minsSubstituted forKirbyat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Rowe
- 15Kirby
- 16Stockton
- 17Power
- 26Akpa Akpro
- 33Mooney
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 17,460
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 3, Tranmere Rovers 1.
Conor Coady (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers).
Foul by Conor Coady (Sheffield United).
Evan Horwood (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Anthony McMahon (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Peterson (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt missed. Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Anthony McMahon.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Evan Horwood.
Florent Cuvelier (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Evan Horwood (Tranmere Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 3, Tranmere Rovers 1. Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jason Koumas with a cross.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Sheffield United).
Ryan Lowe (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Simon Lappin (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Florent Cuvelier replaces Ryan Flynn.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.
Matthew Hill (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Chris Porter (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Max Power (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Booking
Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Simon Lappin (Sheffield United).
Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Simon Lappin replaces Stephen McGinn.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Coady replaces Jose Baxter.
Attempt missed. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 3, Tranmere Rovers 0. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Murphy with a cross.
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ash Taylor.
Attempt saved. Jose Baxter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Harry Maguire (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro (Tranmere Rovers).
Attempt saved. Chris Porter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Chris Porter (Sheffield United).
Evan Horwood (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Kirby replaces Andy Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro replaces Chris Atkinson.