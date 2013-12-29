Sheffield United 3-1 Tranmere Rovers

Sheffield United extended their unbeaten run to eight with a convincing win over fellow strugglers Tranmere.

Jamie Murphy opened the scoring for the Blades from close range after Neill Collins flicked on Jose Baxter's corner.

Baxter made it 2-0 from a Chris Porter pass before Ryan Flynn sealed the win with a powerful shot.

Ash Taylor reduced the deficit but Rovers are now just one point above the relegation zone.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Tranmere manager Ronnie Moore told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"We said that their strength would come from set-plays, but we gave away so many soft free-kicks. For the first goal, the defending was awful.

"Then I thought we grew in confidence as the game went on.

"With it 1-0 at half time, you're thinking you've still got a chance and we get done on the counter-attack for the two goals. We kept going, got ourselves a goal, but it wasn't to be."