Match ends, Bury 2, York City 1.
Bury 2-1 York City
Bury won for the first time under new manager David Flitcroft, scoring two first-half goals to beat York City.
Loanees Daniel Nardiello and Anton Forrester combined for the latter to sidefoot the Shakers in front after 38 seconds and Nathan Cameron made it 2-0.
The centre-back pounced from close range after York goalkeeper Aaron McCarey had spilled Nardiello's header.
Substitute Michael Coulson tapped in to give the visitors hope but they could not force a sixth consecutive draw.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:
"The first goal is good enough to win any game, whatever league you're in.
"I'm seeing my methods come to fruition and that's pleasing. You can get wins in different ways and what I'd never do is resort to some of the football I see played in this league.
"Playing the right way is an obsession to me and it takes some time.
"I'm trying to educate the players to relax more in games."
York City manager Nigel Worthington told BBC Radio York:
"The first half is one to forget about.
"You're on your back foot and there's quite a few who had a bad day at the office in the first 45 minutes.
"The second half you're looking for character, you're looking for strength and to be fair to them over the course of the half, I thought we had a real go at them; we created chances.
"We got the goal but in any game, no matter what league you're in, you can not start a game like we started today because you're automatically on the back foot."
Line-ups
Bury
- 21Jensen
- 3RobertsSubstituted forHarrisonat 74'minutes
- 23Howell
- 8MillerBooked at 36mins
- 4Hinds
- 5Cameron
- 12Sedgwick
- 6Proctor
- 18Nardiello
- 9ForresterSubstituted forHarradat 87'minutes
- 15MayorSubstituted forGrimesat 55'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Grimes
- 11Holden
- 14Harrad
- 28Harrison
- 30Charles-Cook
- 31Walker
York
- 32McCarey
- 30O'NeillBooked at 78mins
- 3Davies
- 29WhitehouseBooked at 43mins
- 5McGurk
- 15Lowe
- 2OyebanjoBooked at 71mins
- 14MontroseBooked at 21minsSubstituted forPlattat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 19BowmanSubstituted forJarvisat 67'minutes
- 9Fletcher
- 12CarsonSubstituted forCoulsonat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Coulson
- 10Chambers
- 11Jarvis
- 16Fyfield
- 18Platt
- 24Ingham
- 28Puri
- Referee:
- Scott Mathieson
- Attendance:
- 3,706
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bury 2, York City 1.
Corner, York City. Conceded by Richard Hinds.
Foul by Shaun Harrad (Bury).
Luke O'Neill (York City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Jarvis (York City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Shaun Harrad (Bury).
Luke O'Neill (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Shaun Harrad replaces Anton Forrester.
Attempt missed. Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Tom Platt (York City) is shown the yellow card.
Daniel Nardiello (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Platt (York City).
Corner, York City. Conceded by Tommy Miller.
Scott Harrison (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Wes Fletcher (York City).
Attempt missed. Chris Sedgwick (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Luke O'Neill (York City) is shown the yellow card.
Ashley Grimes (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luke O'Neill (York City).
Scott Harrison (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Platt (York City).
Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Jarvis (York City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bury. Scott Harrison replaces Gareth Roberts.
Goal!
Goal! Bury 2, York City 1. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Jarvis.
Booking
Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) is shown the yellow card.
Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Foul by Daniel Nardiello (Bury).
David McGurk (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, York City. Ryan Jarvis replaces Ryan Bowman.
Attempt missed. Anton Forrester (Bury) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wes Fletcher (York City).
Hand ball by Michael Coulson (York City).
Attempt missed. Anton Forrester (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Anton Forrester (Bury).
Keith Lowe (York City) wins a free kick on the right wing.