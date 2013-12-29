Bury 2-1 York City

Bury won for the first time under new manager David Flitcroft, scoring two first-half goals to beat York City.

Loanees Daniel Nardiello and Anton Forrester combined for the latter to sidefoot the Shakers in front after 38 seconds and Nathan Cameron made it 2-0.

The centre-back pounced from close range after York goalkeeper Aaron McCarey had spilled Nardiello's header.

Substitute Michael Coulson tapped in to give the visitors hope but they could not force a sixth consecutive draw.

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The first goal is good enough to win any game, whatever league you're in.

"I'm seeing my methods come to fruition and that's pleasing. You can get wins in different ways and what I'd never do is resort to some of the football I see played in this league.

"Playing the right way is an obsession to me and it takes some time.

"I'm trying to educate the players to relax more in games."

York City manager Nigel Worthington told BBC Radio York:

"The first half is one to forget about.

"You're on your back foot and there's quite a few who had a bad day at the office in the first 45 minutes.

"The second half you're looking for character, you're looking for strength and to be fair to them over the course of the half, I thought we had a real go at them; we created chances.

"We got the goal but in any game, no matter what league you're in, you can not start a game like we started today because you're automatically on the back foot."