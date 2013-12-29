League Two
Bury2York1

Bury 2-1 York City

Bury won for the first time under new manager David Flitcroft, scoring two first-half goals to beat York City.

Loanees Daniel Nardiello and Anton Forrester combined for the latter to sidefoot the Shakers in front after 38 seconds and Nathan Cameron made it 2-0.

The centre-back pounced from close range after York goalkeeper Aaron McCarey had spilled Nardiello's header.

Substitute Michael Coulson tapped in to give the visitors hope but they could not force a sixth consecutive draw.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Bury manager David Flitcroft told BBC Radio Manchester:

"The first goal is good enough to win any game, whatever league you're in.

"I'm seeing my methods come to fruition and that's pleasing. You can get wins in different ways and what I'd never do is resort to some of the football I see played in this league.

"Playing the right way is an obsession to me and it takes some time.

"I'm trying to educate the players to relax more in games."

York City manager Nigel Worthington told BBC Radio York:

"The first half is one to forget about.

"You're on your back foot and there's quite a few who had a bad day at the office in the first 45 minutes.

"The second half you're looking for character, you're looking for strength and to be fair to them over the course of the half, I thought we had a real go at them; we created chances.

"We got the goal but in any game, no matter what league you're in, you can not start a game like we started today because you're automatically on the back foot."

Line-ups

Bury

  • 21Jensen
  • 3RobertsSubstituted forHarrisonat 74'minutes
  • 23Howell
  • 8MillerBooked at 36mins
  • 4Hinds
  • 5Cameron
  • 12Sedgwick
  • 6Proctor
  • 18Nardiello
  • 9ForresterSubstituted forHarradat 87'minutes
  • 15MayorSubstituted forGrimesat 55'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Grimes
  • 11Holden
  • 14Harrad
  • 28Harrison
  • 30Charles-Cook
  • 31Walker

York

  • 32McCarey
  • 30O'NeillBooked at 78mins
  • 3Davies
  • 29WhitehouseBooked at 43mins
  • 5McGurk
  • 15Lowe
  • 2OyebanjoBooked at 71mins
  • 14MontroseBooked at 21minsSubstituted forPlattat 45'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 19BowmanSubstituted forJarvisat 67'minutes
  • 9Fletcher
  • 12CarsonSubstituted forCoulsonat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Coulson
  • 10Chambers
  • 11Jarvis
  • 16Fyfield
  • 18Platt
  • 24Ingham
  • 28Puri
Referee:
Scott Mathieson
Attendance:
3,706

Match Stats

Home TeamBuryAway TeamYork
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away19

Live Text

Match ends, Bury 2, York City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Bury 2, York City 1.

Corner, York City. Conceded by Richard Hinds.

Foul by Shaun Harrad (Bury).

Luke O'Neill (York City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Ryan Jarvis (York City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Shaun Harrad (Bury).

Luke O'Neill (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Shaun Harrad (Bury) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Shaun Harrad replaces Anton Forrester.

Attempt missed. Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Booking

Tom Platt (York City) is shown the yellow card.

Daniel Nardiello (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Platt (York City).

Corner, York City. Conceded by Tommy Miller.

Scott Harrison (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Wes Fletcher (York City).

Attempt missed. Chris Sedgwick (Bury) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Luke O'Neill (York City) is shown the yellow card.

Ashley Grimes (Bury) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke O'Neill (York City).

Scott Harrison (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tom Platt (York City).

Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ryan Jarvis (York City).

Substitution

Substitution, Bury. Scott Harrison replaces Gareth Roberts.

Goal!

Goal! Bury 2, York City 1. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Jarvis.

Booking

Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) is shown the yellow card.

Lanre Oyebanjo (York City) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Foul by Daniel Nardiello (Bury).

David McGurk (York City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, York City. Ryan Jarvis replaces Ryan Bowman.

Attempt missed. Anton Forrester (Bury) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Nathan Cameron (Bury) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wes Fletcher (York City).

Hand ball by Michael Coulson (York City).

Attempt missed. Anton Forrester (Bury) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Michael Coulson (York City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Anton Forrester (Bury).

Keith Lowe (York City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield23118433191441
2Scunthorpe2311843324941
3Burton2312562722541
4Rochdale2312473528740
5Oxford Utd23108534211338
6Southend2311572820838
7Newport2210753022837
8Fleetwood2211293428635
9Morecambe2410592932-335
10Cheltenham248973133-233
11Exeter239593031-132
12Dag & Red238783028231
13Hartlepool238782725231
14Plymouth238692025-530
15Wimbledon227782426-228
16Wycombe227692929027
17Portsmouth236892836-826
18Accrington2367102531-625
19Mansfield2367102533-825
20Bury235992730-324
21Bristol Rovers2358102025-523
22York2341092631-522
23Torquay2357112437-1322
24Northampton2347121730-1319
View full League Two table

