Hibernian youth midfielder David Paul dies

Hibernian have expressed their sadness following the death of youth team player David Paul.

The club say the 18-year-old "passed away in the early hours of today at his home in Edinburgh" and that there were no suspicious circumstances.

Chairman Rod Petrie said: "Everyone at the club is deeply affected.

"David was a talented and promising young footballer and a fine young man. Our thoughts are with his family at this dreadful and difficult time."

David's father, Gordon, said the family were devastated Hibernian club statement

Petrie added: "Whilst we understand that people will wish to offer their support, we hope that the wishes of the family for privacy will be respected."

Edinburgh-born Paul, who had yet to make the breakthrough into the first team at Easter Road, could play in midfield or attack and was part of the club's Under-20 set-up.

"David's father, Gordon, said the family were devastated," added the Hibs statement. "He thanked those who have contacted the family to express their condolences and offer support and asked that his family be allowed privacy to come to terms with their loss."

