Garth Crooks's Team of the Week

Liverpool went top of the table having dismissed Cardiff at Anfield, while Everton responded with an impressive victory away at Swansea which put them two points behind the league leaders.

Take a look at my team of the week and see if you agree with my selections.

GOALKEEPER - DAVID MARSHALL (Cardiff City)

On what was always going to be a tough day for Cardiff, David Marshall did well to keep the score down against Liverpool at Anfield. Despite conceding three times, the Scot kept out testing efforts from Luis Suarez, Raheem Sterling and Jon Flanagan.

Did you know? Marshall has made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season (65).

DEFENDER - MATHIEU DEBUCHY (Newcastle)

The French foreign legion at Newcastle are proving to be the real success for manager Alan Pardew. He said after the game that "Debuchy was immense", and I certainly have no intention of arguing with him.

Did you know? Debuchy has made four last-man tackles this season, more than any other Premier League player.

DEFENDER - VINCENT KOMPANY (Manchester City)

There's no doubt that when Vincent Kompany features in the Manchester City back four, the team is better for it. His effectiveness in both penalty areas against Fulham was quite extraordinary. That said, how he managed to fire the ball into his own net external-link I will never know.

Did you know? At Fulham, Kompany became the second player this month, after Sunderland's Phil Bardsley, to score for both sides in a Premier League game.

DEFENDER - FABRICIO COLOCCINI (Newcastle)

When Newcastle do well, you can bet your bottom dollar that Coloccini is at the heart of the display. That was the case at Crystal Palace where the Magpies not only kept a clean sheet, but they totally outclassed the Eagles. Manager Pardew and his team have put a magnificent run together, and if they continue, they could find themselves challenging for a Europa League spot. How ironic they could qualify for the very competition that sapped their resources last season and caused them so many problems in the first place.

Did you know? The Argentina international has only conceded four fouls in 1170 minutes of Premier League action this season.

DEFENDER - GLEN JOHNSON (Liverpool)

Liverpool's first-half performance against Cardiff was like a continuation of their superb display against Tottenham the week before. As for Glen Johnson, he can play wherever he wants - right-back, left-back, it doesn't seem to matter to him as he plays in both positions with consummate ease. What a pity Cardiff's owner Vincent Tan doesn't seem to have half the confidence in Malky Mackay as Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has in Johnson.

Did you know? Johnson has had 65 shots since the start of last season, more than any other Premier League defender.

MIDFIELDER - YOHAN CABAYE (Newcastle)

It seems a long time since Yohan Cabaye was linked with a move to Arsenal, but since being reintegrated into the team after refusing to play when that summer bid by the Gunners was rejected, the Frenchman has not looked back. Instead, he has knuckled down and shown Pardew just what a good footballer can do when he's settled and in favour.

Did you know? Cabaye scored in consecutive Premier League away games for the first time.

MIDFIELDER - YAYA TOURE (Manchester City)

He was unlucky not to make my team last week, however, the Ivory Coast international made it this weekend with an impressive display and another wonderful free kick. I suspect that the 2013 BBC African Footballer of the Year will be competing with the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Wayne Rooney for the coveted Professional Footballers' Award and Football Writers' Award in 2014.

Did you know? The Ivory Coast international has scored more direct free-kicks (4) than any other Premier League team has managed in total this season.

MIDFIELDER - ROSS BARKLEY (Everton)

Some people have said this kid could be the future of English football. If he keeps up this form up, he will not only realise manager Roberto Martinez's dream and catapult Everton into the Champions League, he might be the one England player that will surprise Italy and Uruguay at the 2014 World Cup. It was a sweet performance by the Evertonian against a Swansea team who had lots of possession, but lacked a cutting edge.

Did you know? Barkley has successfully dribbled past 44 opponents this season. Only Andros Townsend and Eden Hazard have done so more often.

FORWARD - WAYNE ROONEY (Manchester United)

We are not into the second half of the season and I'm already beginning to run out of superlatives to describe Wayne Rooney's performances for Manchester United. The England international is critical to the fortunes of United and the England team. If anything untoward was to happen to Rooney, it could signal the end of any challenge for honours at home for United or abroad for England.

Did you know? Rooney has assisted 18 Premier League goals since the start of last season, three more than any other player.

FORWARD - EMMANUEL ADEBAYOR (Tottenham)

Along with many pundits I have taken a bite out of Emmanuel Adebayor, partly due to his obvious ability but all-too-often poor attitude. Against Southampton he looked immense, but what made the performance so incredible was that he would have had to work so hard to return to that form after so little first-team football. Top class.

Did you know? After his brace at Southampton, Adebayor has 85 Premier League goals; only two Africans, Didier Drogba on 100 and Yakubu on 95, have scored more.

FORWARD - LUIS SUAREZ (Liverpool)

I once saw George Best walk off the pitch after a wondrous 60 minutes to a standing ovation. Luis Suarez seemed to do it in 45 minutes at Anfield against a shell-shocked Cardiff City. Is it me, or has the captain's armband that Suarez finds himself wearing these days made the Uruguay international even more of a team player?

Did you know? Suarez has scored 19 goals in Liverpool's opening 17 games, two more than the previous record at this stage (17 by Les Ferdinand and Kevin Phillips).