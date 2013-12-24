Inverness CT: Richie Foran sidelined for at least two weeks

Inverness Caledonian Thistle captain Richie Foran will be out for at least two weeks with a shoulder injury.

The Irish forward landed awkwardly in his side's 4-3 defeat to Aberdeen following an aerial challenge with Dons skipper Russell Anderson.

Caley Thistle manager John Hughes said: "He will be out for a couple of weeks anyway.

"We are just hoping it's not worst-case scenario and it needs an operation. We will know when we get it scanned."

Within the next fortnight, Inverness have four festive fixtures against Partick Thistle, Celtic, Ross County and Motherwell.

It seems certain that 33-year-old Foran, now in his sixth season in the Highlands, will miss those games as he has further tests on his damaged shoulder.

"Hopefully we'll get him back sooner rather than later," said Hughes, who has won one, drawn one and lost one of his first three games in charge.

"He has a real massive part to play at this club. He is very, very good in the dressing room, he plays a real captain's part on the pitch and off the pitch.

"I really feel for him and Richie will probably tell you himself he is probably his own worst enemy. He was in a position where he shouldn't really be - challenging in the box - but I don't think you can take that out of Richie.

"He's combative, he is all over the place and he wants to win."