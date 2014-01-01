League One
Tranmere1Wolves1

Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves midfielder David Edwards

David Edwards cancelled out Ryan Lowe's goal as both Wolves and Tranmere played over 45 minutes with 10 men.

Wolves' Richard Stearman was dismissed for pulling Lowe back 20 yards out and minutes later the striker beat Carl Ikeme to a through-ball and poked in.

James Wallace saw red for a high tackle before Edwards volleyed Michael Jacobs' cross in at the back post to level.

Lowe turned home from close range on 87 minutes, only to see the referee's assistant flagging for offside.

Wolves overtake Leyton Orient, who were not in action on New Year's Day, to go second in League One, three points behind leaders Brentford.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Tranmere manager Ronnie Moore told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"It was fantastic for us to get a point. But for the Wallace situation, we probably win the game.

"Was it a sending-off? They'll probably say it was and their lad ended up coming off, which doesn't help our case. It's a point that puts us in the right direction."

Line-ups

Tranmere

  • 1Williams
  • 29Pennington
  • 23Ridehalgh
  • 18Jennings
  • 4TaylorBooked at 81mins
  • 32Arthurworrey
  • 25PetersonBooked at 49mins
  • 8WallaceBooked at 45mins
  • 9Lowe
  • 22KoumasSubstituted forPowerat 72'minutes
  • 10RobinsonSubstituted forKirbyat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Hateley
  • 12Rowe
  • 15Kirby
  • 16Stockton
  • 17Power
  • 20McNulty
  • 33Mooney

Wolves

  • 13Ikeme
  • 5StearmanBooked at 20mins
  • 18Ricketts
  • 11McDonaldBooked at 56mins
  • 23Ebanks-LandellSubstituted forGolbourneat 45'minutes
  • 6Batth
  • 10Sako
  • 4EdwardsSubstituted forDavisat 88'minutes
  • 16CassidySubstituted forDoyleat 64'minutes
  • 9Griffiths
  • 27Jacobs

Substitutes

  • 1Hennessey
  • 3Elokobi
  • 8Davis
  • 14Evans
  • 15Sigurdarson
  • 26Golbourne
  • 29Doyle
Referee:
Darren Deadman
Attendance:
6,158

Match Stats

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away10
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.

Attempt saved. David Davis (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kristoffer Peterson (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Davis (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. David Davis replaces David Edwards.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.

Attempt missed. Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Kristoffer Peterson (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jake Kirby (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Booking

Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

Kevin Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ash Taylor (Tranmere Rovers).

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Ash Taylor.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Liam Ridehalgh.

Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Jennings (Tranmere Rovers).

Attempt missed. Sam Ricketts (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Max Power replaces Jason Koumas.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Kevin McDonald.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jake Kirby.

Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Sam Ricketts.

Substitution

Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Jake Kirby replaces Andy Robinson.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kevin Doyle replaces Jake Cassidy.

Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Matthew Pennington (Tranmere Rovers).

Attempt saved. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Kristoffer Peterson (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.

Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by David Edwards.

Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Owain Williams.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Kristoffer Peterson.

Booking

Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Andy Robinson (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Tranmere Rovers 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. David Edwards (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.

Attempt missed. Jason Koumas (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford24164442231952
2Wolves24147339182149
3Leyton Orient23146348232548
4Preston24138335241147
5Peterborough2412393630639
6Rotherham2410863832638
7Walsall2410772722537
8Port Vale24113103637-136
9Swindon2310494031934
10Coventry24126652421032
11MK Dons239593632432
12Bradford2471073529631
13Crawley237882530-529
14Colchester2461082832-428
15Carlisle2476112639-1327
16Shrewsbury2468102427-326
17Gillingham2475123242-1026
18Sheff Utd2467112331-825
19Oldham2366112632-624
20Tranmere2466122844-1624
21Crewe2466122247-2524
22Bristol City2341093336-322
23Notts County2563163038-821
24Stevenage2354142242-2019
