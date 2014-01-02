Match ends, Hibernian 2, Hearts 1.
Hibernian 2-1 Heart of Midlothian
Liam Craig's penalty gave Terry Butcher victory in his first Edinburgh derby as Hibs manager and left Hearts 16 points adrift at the foot of the Premiership.
The decisive spot-kick came after Hearts had battled back from a goal down.
James Collins gave Hibs a deserved lead by swivelling to fire high past Jamie MacDonald.
David Smith's shot for Hearts was carried into the net by defender Ryan McGivern but Craig had the last word.
And the three points moved Hibernian into the top six as Butcher guided the team he took over in November to a third straight win.
Their start to the match had been determined and, at times, frantic. However, that mirrored their opening to October's League Cup defeat by Hearts - a cause for anxiety among the home fans and one of hope for the visitors.
And those contrasting emotions were exacerbated when the visitors carved out the first genuine chance.
Callum Paterson crossed for his namesake Tapping to turn goalwards, forcing keeper Ben Williams to scramble clear.
Hibs responded and Craig's free-kick into a crowded area was helped on to the crossbar by the head of Jordon Forster.
The execution of Jason Cummings' final shot was wildly off target after his promising run into the box but his next effort, a looping header, forced MacDonald to tip over.
Referee Bobby Madden was unmoved by penalty claims for handball against Brad McKay after the Hearts defender blocked Collins' shot at the start of the second half.
Scott Robertson stooped to head narrowly wide of the Hearts goal moments later but the unrelenting pressure would finally tell.
Paul Hanlon's presence at a Craig corner unnerved the visiting defence and Collins picked up the scraps to score on the turn.
Hearts knew their game plan had to change and McKay, who started in place of the unwell Danny Wilson, headed Kevin McHattie's corner just wide.
And Smith provided some attacking impetus after he came on for Tapping.
The substitute dribbled away from several challenges on a mazy run from the left and, after his initial shot was saved, the rebound effort was deflected over the line by the unsuspecting McGivern.
The pendulum swung back towards Hibs and Jordan McGhee unnecessarily stuck out a leg as Lewis Stevenson chased a pass that was trickling out and Madden pointed to the spot.
Craig was composed from 12 yards but Hibs' work was not quite done.
Williams saved well after McHattie fired in from the left and substitute Paul Heffernan and Collins passed up decent chances to add to the Hibernian advantage in stoppage time.
Line-ups
Hibernian
- 1Williams
- 23Forster
- 3McGivern
- 8RobertsonSubstituted forTudur-Jonesat 73'minutes
- 5Nelson
- 4Hanlon
- 11CairneyBooked at 84minsSubstituted forStantonat 89'minutes
- 10Craig
- 35CummingsSubstituted forHeffernanat 62'minutes
- 14Collins
- 16Stevenson
Substitutes
- 17Tudur-Jones
- 18Maybury
- 19Handling
- 21Murdoch
- 24Heffernan
- 26Stanton
- 27Zoubir
Hearts
- 1MacDonald
- 30McGhee
- 3McHattie
- 8RobinsonBooked at 31mins
- 16McKay
- 5McGowan
- 20TappingSubstituted forSmithat 66'minutes
- 2Hamill
- 12PatersonBooked at 83mins
- 7StevensonBooked at 52mins
- 14WalkerBooked at 76mins
Substitutes
- 17Smith
- 18Carrick
- 19King
- 21Hamilton
- 26King
- 28Nicholson
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
- Attendance:
- 20,106
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hibernian 2, Hearts 1.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Hibernian) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Paul Heffernan (Hibernian) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
James Collins (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dangerous play by David Smith (Hearts).
Corner, Hearts. Conceded by Ben Williams.
Attempt saved. Kevin McHattie (Hearts) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Hand ball by Paul Heffernan (Hibernian).
Ryan McGivern (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Paterson (Hearts).
Attempt saved. Jordan Forster (Hibernian) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Scott Robinson.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Samuel Stanton replaces Paul Cairney.
Foul by Paul Cairney (Hibernian).
Kevin McHattie (Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Heffernan (Hibernian).
Jamie Hamill (Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
James Collins (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Hearts).
Booking
Paul Cairney (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 2, Hearts 1. Liam Craig (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Callum Paterson (Hearts) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Hibernian. Lewis Stevenson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Jordan McGhee (Hearts) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. James Collins (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Hearts. Conceded by Paul Cairney.
Booking
Jamie Walker (Hearts) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Owain Tudur-Jones (Hibernian).
Scott Robinson (Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Owain Tudur-Jones replaces Scott Robertson because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Hibernian 1, Hearts 1. David Smith (Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
James Collins (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Walker (Hearts).
Attempt missed. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Hamill (Hearts).
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Scott Robinson.
Attempt blocked. Paul Cairney (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.