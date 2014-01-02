Raith Rovers 0-2 Dundee

Jim McAlister scored two late goals against 10-man Raith Rovers to help Dundee move five points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Raith played the final quarter a man down after captain Jason Thomson received a second booking.

McAlister took advantage after Ross Laidlaw fumbled a long ball in the first minute of stoppage time.

And McAlister then rounded the goalkeeper to fire home his and Dundee's second.

However, there was an injury blow for Dundee with goalkeeper Kyle Letheren stretchered off injured in the second half.