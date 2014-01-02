Match ends, Raith Rovers 0, Dundee 2.
Raith Rovers 0-2 Dundee
Jim McAlister scored two late goals against 10-man Raith Rovers to help Dundee move five points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.
Raith played the final quarter a man down after captain Jason Thomson received a second booking.
McAlister took advantage after Ross Laidlaw fumbled a long ball in the first minute of stoppage time.
And McAlister then rounded the goalkeeper to fire home his and Dundee's second.
However, there was an injury blow for Dundee with goalkeeper Kyle Letheren stretchered off injured in the second half.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Laidlaw
- 14Donaldson
- 3Booth
- 6Fox
- 2ThomsonBooked at 67mins
- 5Hill
- 12CallachanSubstituted forAndersonat 89'minutes
- 8Moon
- 10Elliot
- 15SmithSubstituted forEllisat 70'minutes
- 7Cardle
Substitutes
- 11Anderson
- 16Ellis
- 20Stewart
- 21Vaughan
- 23Matthews
Dundee
- 1LetherenSubstituted forGibsonat 58'minutes
- 2IrvineBooked at 74mins
- 3Lockwood
- 8McBride
- 17BenedictusBooked at 32mins
- 18GallagherBooked at 90mins
- 20McAlister
- 10Rae
- 23BoyleSubstituted forWightonat 85'minutes
- 9MacDonald
- 11Conroy
Substitutes
- 4O'Donnell
- 5Dyer
- 12Gibson
- 14Mcintosh
- 15Monti
- 30Kerr
- 33Wighton
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 4,039
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Dundee 2.
Booking
Declan Gallagher (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Dundee).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Dundee 2. Jim McAlister (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Wighton.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Gary Irvine.
Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Dundee).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Dundee 1. Jim McAlister (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Grant Anderson replaces Ross Callachan.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Ross Laidlaw.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Craig Wighton replaces Martin Boyle.
Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Dundee) header from very close range is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Laurie Ellis.
Foul by Reece Donaldson (Raith Rovers).
Peter MacDonald (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Dundee) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Reece Donaldson.
Attempt missed. Gary Irvine (Dundee) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Callum Booth.
Reece Donaldson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Martin Boyle (Dundee).
Booking
Gary Irvine (Dundee) is shown the yellow card.
Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Dundee).
Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Dundee).
Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Dundee).
Attempt missed. Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Laurie Ellis replaces Gordon Smith.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Martin Boyle (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Calum Elliot (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan Gallagher (Dundee).
Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Kevin Moon (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jim McAlister (Dundee).