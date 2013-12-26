Aston Villa boss Paul Lambert promises to "roll up his sleeves and not give in" as he sees his team lose 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace following Dwight Gayle's injury-time winner.

Lambert was booed by some home fans at the final whistle but insisted that fans were "entitled to voice their frustrations" when the team doesn't win.

Villa have lost their last four Premier League matches but Lambert insists he will fight on, insisting: "I have never run away from anything in my life and I will not run away from this."