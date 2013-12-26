Millwall: Steve Lomas sacked after Watford defeat on Boxing Day

Steve Lomas

Millwall have sacked manager Steve Lomas after six months in charge at the New Den.

Lomas left St Johnstone to join the Lions in June but lost his job in the wake of the 4-0 defeat at Watford.

Millwall's league record under Steve Lomas Played: 22 Won: 5 Drawn: 6 Lost: 11

Coach Neil Harris and academy director Scott Fitzgerald are in temporary charge of the team, who are 20th in the Championship after Saturday's loss.

"We are very disappointed that it hasn't worked out for Steve," Millwall chief executive Andy Ambler said.

"He has been thoroughly professional in his approach to the job during his short period with the club and remains a very promising young manager.

"However, the board feels that it is in the best interests of Millwall that we make the change at this time and the search for a successor to Steve begins immediately."

When he arrived at the club, Lomas admitted he faced a battle to win over the Millwall supporters due to his spell as a player with the Lions' rivals, West Ham.

Lomas won just five of his 22 matches in charge and the defeat at Watford was the Lions' third loss in a row.