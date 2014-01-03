Gillingham 1-0 Wolves

League One
Cody McDonald's injury-time goal helped Gillingham beat Wolves in League One.

In a first half of few clear-cut chances Wolves went close when Kevin McDonald's half volley was straight at Stuart Nelson.

After the break, Cody McDonald's low shot produced a great save from Aaron McCarey as the hosts began to impress.

Danny Kedwell's shot hit the right-hand post as Gillingham pushed for a winner and it arrived when McDonald pounced from close range.

Wolves, who would have gone top with a win, remain second, while Gillingham are now five points clear of the relegation zone.

Before the game, Wolves revealed that goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey refused to play. The 26-year-old Wales international has been linked with a January move away from Molineux.

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 1Nelson
  • 23Harriman
  • 3Martin
  • 12Gregory
  • 6Legge
  • 26Barrett
  • 31Hessenthaler
  • 18LeeSubstituted forDackat 51'minutes
  • 10McDonald
  • 9Kedwell
  • 27FaganSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Linganzi
  • 5Davies
  • 8Akinfenwa
  • 15Dack
  • 21Howard
  • 24Marriott
  • 28Daniels

Wolves

  • 31McCarey
  • 18Ricketts
  • 26Golbourne
  • 11McDonald
  • 6Batth
  • 3Elokobi
  • 7HenrySubstituted forGriffithsat 62'minutes
  • 4Edwards
  • 10Sako
  • 29DoyleSubstituted forCassidyat 75'minutes
  • 27Jacobs

Substitutes

  • 8Davis
  • 9Griffiths
  • 14Evans
  • 16Cassidy
  • 24Ihiekwe
  • 32Foley
  • 41Flatt
Referee:
Mark Brown
Attendance:
7,758

Match Stats

Home TeamGillinghamAway TeamWolves
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home8
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away10
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Gillingham 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.

Goal!

Goal! Gillingham 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.

Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Gillingham).

Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Michael Jacobs tries a through ball, but Leigh Griffiths is caught offside.

Offside, Gillingham. Leon Legge tries a through ball, but Adebayo Akinfenwa is caught offside.

Foul by Jake Cassidy (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Joe Martin (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Cody McDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.

Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Gillingham).

Attempt missed. Jake Cassidy (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Golbourne.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jake Cassidy replaces Kevin Doyle.

Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths.

George Elokobi (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Gillingham).

Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Craig Fagan.

Substitution

Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leigh Griffiths replaces James Henry.

Foul by Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Michael Harriman (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Doyle.

Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Adam Barrett (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).

Hand ball by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Martin (Gillingham).

Attempt saved. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Dack.

Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Harriman.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brentford24164442231952
2Wolves25147439192049
3Leyton Orient23146348232548
4Preston24138335241147
5Peterborough2412393630639
6Rotherham2410863832638
7Walsall2410772722537
8Port Vale24113103637-136
9Swindon2310494031934
10Coventry24126652421032
11MK Dons239593632432
12Bradford2471073529631
13Crawley237882530-529
14Gillingham2585123342-929
15Colchester2461082832-428
16Carlisle2476112639-1327
17Shrewsbury2468102427-326
18Sheff Utd2467112331-825
19Oldham2366112632-624
20Tranmere2466122844-1624
21Crewe2466122247-2524
22Bristol City2341093336-322
23Notts County2563163038-821
24Stevenage2354142242-2019
View full League One table

Top Stories

