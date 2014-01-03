Match ends, Gillingham 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Gillingham 1-0 Wolves
Cody McDonald's injury-time goal helped Gillingham beat Wolves in League One.
In a first half of few clear-cut chances Wolves went close when Kevin McDonald's half volley was straight at Stuart Nelson.
After the break, Cody McDonald's low shot produced a great save from Aaron McCarey as the hosts began to impress.
Danny Kedwell's shot hit the right-hand post as Gillingham pushed for a winner and it arrived when McDonald pounced from close range.
Wolves, who would have gone top with a win, remain second, while Gillingham are now five points clear of the relegation zone.
Before the game, Wolves revealed that goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey refused to play. The 26-year-old Wales international has been linked with a January move away from Molineux.
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 1Nelson
- 23Harriman
- 3Martin
- 12Gregory
- 6Legge
- 26Barrett
- 31Hessenthaler
- 18LeeSubstituted forDackat 51'minutes
- 10McDonald
- 9Kedwell
- 27FaganSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Linganzi
- 5Davies
- 8Akinfenwa
- 15Dack
- 21Howard
- 24Marriott
- 28Daniels
Wolves
- 31McCarey
- 18Ricketts
- 26Golbourne
- 11McDonald
- 6Batth
- 3Elokobi
- 7HenrySubstituted forGriffithsat 62'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 10Sako
- 29DoyleSubstituted forCassidyat 75'minutes
- 27Jacobs
Substitutes
- 8Davis
- 9Griffiths
- 14Evans
- 16Cassidy
- 24Ihiekwe
- 32Foley
- 41Flatt
- Referee:
- Mark Brown
- Attendance:
- 7,758
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Gillingham 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Goal!
Goal! Gillingham 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Scott Golbourne.
Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Gillingham).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Michael Jacobs tries a through ball, but Leigh Griffiths is caught offside.
Offside, Gillingham. Leon Legge tries a through ball, but Adebayo Akinfenwa is caught offside.
Foul by Jake Cassidy (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Joe Martin (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Cody McDonald (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Jake Hessenthaler.
Danny Kedwell (Gillingham) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Adebayo Akinfenwa.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Gillingham).
Attempt missed. Jake Cassidy (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Golbourne.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jake Cassidy replaces Kevin Doyle.
Attempt missed. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths.
George Elokobi (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adebayo Akinfenwa (Gillingham).
Attempt blocked. Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Martin.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Craig Fagan.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leigh Griffiths replaces James Henry.
Foul by Bakary Sako (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Michael Harriman (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Doyle.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Adam Barrett (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).
Hand ball by James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Martin (Gillingham).
Attempt saved. Cody McDonald (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bradley Dack.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Harriman.