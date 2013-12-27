Luton release Arnaud Mendy and confirm Jonathan Smith leg break

Luton Town have released midfielder Arnaud Mendy and confirmed Jonathan Smith suffered a double leg break in the Boxing Day victory over Barnet.

Mendy joined the Conference Premier side in October 2012 and made 27 appearances last season.

But the 23-year-old played just once under boss John Still this term.

Midfielder Smith, 27, underwent surgery on a fractured fibula and tibia on Friday morning and is unlikely to feature again during this campaign.