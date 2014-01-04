Match ends, Bristol City 1, Watford 1.
Bristol City 1-1 Watford
League One Bristol City fought back to earn an FA Cup third-round replay against Championship side Watford.
The visitors came closest to scoring before the break when Gabriele Angella clipped the bar, while Joe Bryan forced a smart save from Manuel Almunia.
Watford eventually went ahead five minutes from time through Sean Murray's right-foot shot.
But City's response was immediate, with Jay Emmanuel-Thomas's tap-in from close range setting up a replay.
The hosts almost won it in injury time but Almunia managed to tip away a goal-bound Wes Burns cross.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Bristol City manager Steve Cotterill told BBC Radio Bristol:
"I thought it was a good game today. I'm really pleased we showed good character going 1-0 down so late - it would have been easy for the boys to give in. But they didn't and they have a good spirit about them.
"They're a great club with really nice people there. They have a new manager in there now and so they'll be looking to climb the Championship table as well.
"So it was a tough game for our boys today, and I think we did really well."
Watford coach Alec Chamberlain told BBC Three Counties Radio:
"I thought it was a really tough game. Bristol City had their moments and we obviously had our moments.
"When we broke the deadlock everyone assumed we would go on and win the game but credit to Bristol City, they came straight at us from the kick off.
"Overall I think it was a fair result. We're in the hat and there are a lot of people who aren't, so we have to take the positives out of it."
Line-ups
Bristol City
- 13Parish
- 11WagstaffSubstituted forBurnsat 71'minutes
- 15BryanSubstituted forCunninghamat 82'minutes
- 4FontaineSubstituted forMoloneyat 77'minutes
- 5Flint
- 35Osborne
- 25Elliott
- 14Reid
- 10Emmanuel-Thomas
- 9Baldock
- 21Pack
Substitutes
- 1Fielding
- 2Moloney
- 6Carey
- 16Wynter
- 17Cunningham
- 18Taylor
- 27Burns
Watford
- 1Almunia
- 27CassettiSubstituted forSmithat 45'minutes
- 7Battocchio
- 6Ekstrand
- 4Angella
- 33Nosworthy
- 16Murray
- 23Iriney
- 9Deeney
- 20Fabbrini
- 10McGugan
Substitutes
- 12Doyley
- 15Acuña
- 25Ikpeazu
- 28Smith
- 30Bond
- 32O'Nien
- 40Kyprianou
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 10,165
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bristol City 1, Watford 1.
Hand ball by Nyron Nosworthy (Watford).
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.
Attempt saved. Karleigh Osborne (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Wes Burns (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Battocchio (Watford).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Manuel Almunia.
Greg Cunningham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Smith (Watford).
Hand ball by Marlon Pack (Bristol City).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Gabriele Angella.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, Watford 1. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Bristol City) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Wes Burns.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 0, Watford 1. Sean Murray (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Greg Cunningham replaces Joe Bryan.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Brendan Moloney.
Attempt blocked. Lewis McGugan (Watford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Wes Burns.
Foul by Wes Burns (Bristol City).
Sean Murray (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Brendan Moloney replaces Liam Fontaine.
Foul by Marvin Elliott (Bristol City).
Connor Smith (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Karleigh Osborne (Bristol City) header from very close range is too high following a set piece situation.
Wes Burns (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Cristian Battocchio (Watford).
Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Connor Smith.
Attempt saved. Troy Deeney (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Bristol City. Wes Burns replaces Scott Wagstaff.
Diego Fabbrini (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Elliott (Bristol City).
Foul by Iriney (Watford).
Marvin Elliott (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Troy Deeney (Watford).
Hand ball by Lewis McGugan (Watford).
Sean Murray (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bobby Reid (Bristol City).
Lewis McGugan (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marvin Elliott (Bristol City).
Attempt saved. Marvin Elliott (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.