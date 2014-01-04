Match ends, Rochdale 2, Leeds United 0.
Rochdale 2-0 Leeds United
League Two side Rochdale reached the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in 11 years with a deserved win against Leeds United at Spotland.
Scott Hogan put the hosts ahead when he planted Peter Vincenti's teasing right-wing cross past Leeds goalkeeper Paddy Kenny seconds before half-time.
The Championship side's fate was sealed when man-of-the-match Ian Henderson superbly volleyed into the top corner.
Matt Smith's first-half header was cleared off the Dale line for Leeds.
That was the closest the visitors came to scoring and Scotland striker Ross McCormack also sent a shot over the crossbar after the break, but Brian McDermott's side failed to test Dale keeper Josh Lillis.
Leeds have a rich pedigree in the FA Cup, having won the 1972 final and finishing runners-up on another three occasions in the 1960s and 1970s.
In contrast, Rochdale have never progressed past the fifth round of the competition - but the home side were never overawed by history, nor a side who are 45 places above them in the league ladder.
Hogan, who returned to Rochdale in the summer after brief spells at non-league sides Halifax and Hyde, was a constant menace to Leeds' stretched backline with his pace and movement.
The 21-year-old was twice denied by Kenny before his goal, shooting straight at the ex-Republic of Ireland international after previously being denied by a last-ditch sliding tackle.
Leeds, who have slipped to eighth in the Championship after failing to win in their last four games, lacked rhythm in the final third and were often put on the back foot by rapid Rochdale counter attacks.
So it was unsurprising when Hogan headed in the opening goal with virtually the final touch of an entertaining first half.
Leeds continued to probe after the break but, to the frustration of over 3,500 travelling fans, were unable to get a meaningful shot on target.
The Yorkshire club have become FA Cup giant-killers themselves since being relegated from the Premier League in 2004, embarrassing the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham in recent seasons.
But as the game moved into the closing stages it only looked as they would be on the receiving end of an upset on this occasion.
Rochdale continued to push for a second goal, with Vincenti and Hogan firing wide in quick succession before Kenny acrobatically tipped over another Vincenti effort.
But it duly arrived when Vincenti secured Dale's first victory against Leeds in three attempts - sparking jubilant scenes inside Spotland at the final whistle.
VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM
Keith Hill audio on Rochdale's win over Leeds:
"it's a tremendous win but I think there was doom and gloom when we played Torquay away and there was an expectation for us to maybe go out of the competition, like we did do against Southend when I was previously here. A long trip with no reward would have cost the club a fortune, but today we got our reward.
"We had a game plan, we had trivial banter I suppose before the game with the Chief Exec, the Chairman and one or two of the board members on team selection. I think everyone was surprised with the team today but we had a game plan and the game plan worked.
"I'm really pleased for the players because I do believe that more than one or two of the players are more than capable of playing above League Two standard. I feel as though the team can, but we have to be able to get promoted from this league."
Line-ups
Rochdale
- 1Lillis
- 3Bennett
- 16DoneBooked at 14mins
- 4CavanaghBooked at 36mins
- 6Lancashire
- 22O'Connell
- 12Lund
- 40Henderson
- 11Hogan
- 7Vincenti
- 39BunneyBooked at 26minsSubstituted forCumminsat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rafferty
- 5Eastham
- 9Donnelly
- 21Thomson
- 24Allen
- 29Cummins
- 38Dicker
Leeds
- 1Kenny
- 2PeltierSubstituted forPoleonat 85'minutes
- 16PughBooked at 88mins
- 5PearceBooked at 32mins
- 24Zaliukas
- 22WoottonSubstituted forHuntat 76'minutes
- 8Austin
- 6Murphy
- 20Smith
- 25Byram
- 44McCormack
Substitutes
- 4Lees
- 10Hunt
- 17Brown
- 18Tonge
- 26Poleon
- 27Ariyibi
- 33Cairns
- Referee:
- Michael Jones
- Attendance:
- 8,255
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rochdale 2, Leeds United 0.
Luke Murphy (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Done (Rochdale).
Attempt saved. Rodolph Austin (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Attempt missed. Scott Hogan (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ian Henderson with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Danny Pugh (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Danny Pugh (Leeds United).
Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Patrick Kenny.
Attempt saved. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Matt Done.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Dominic Poleon replaces Lee Peltier.
Goal!
Goal! Rochdale 2, Leeds United 0. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Graham Cummins with a cross.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Patrick Kenny.
Attempt saved. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Hogan.
Foul by Rodolph Austin (Leeds United).
Rhys Bennett (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Rochdale) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Vincenti following a corner.
Attempt missed. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Ian Henderson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Lee Peltier.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Attempt blocked. Scott Hogan (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Peter Vincenti.
Attempt missed. Peter Vincenti (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
Foul by Matt Smith (Leeds United).
Peter Cavanagh (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Noel Hunt replaces Scott Wootton.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Josh Lillis.
Attempt saved. Danny Pugh (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross McCormack with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Matthew Lund (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ian Henderson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Sam Byram.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Rochdale. Graham Cummins replaces Joe Bunney.
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Attempt missed. Ross McCormack (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Danny Pugh (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Peter Vincenti (Rochdale).
Foul by Ross McCormack (Leeds United).
Rhys Bennett (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Matt Smith (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Leeds United. Jason Pearce tries a through ball, but Ross McCormack is caught offside.