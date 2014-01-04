Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Sheffield United 2.
Aston Villa 1-2 Sheffield United
-
- From the section Football
Ryan Flynn grabbed a spectacular winner as League One relegation battlers Sheffield United dumped Premier League side Aston Villa out of the FA Cup.
The Blades stunned the home side when they took the lead through a deflected Jamie Murphy strike.
Villa forward Christian Benteke missed a six-yard header before substitute Nicklas Helenius fired in an equaliser.
However, Flynn cut inside from the right and unleashed a left-foot shot into the top corner for the winner.
Nigel Clough's side may only be one point above the League One relegation zone but they raised their game to embarrass their more illustrious opponents.
The home side left the field to a chorus of boos from their own fans and there is unlikely to be too much sympathy for the Midlands side following manager Paul Lambert's pre-match comments.
Lambert had caused controversy by saying Premier League managers could do without the FA Cup "if they were being honest", and it is now a competition he will not need to worry about this season.
Despite putting out a strong side, including first-team regulars Benteke, Andreas Weimann and Fabian Delph, Lambert's players soon found themselves behind.
A disciplined and organised United had comfortably held Villa at arm's length before catching out the Midlands side with their first meaningful attack.
Murphy, who had been recalled for Conor Coady, cut inside from the left and scored with a shot which took a deflection off Ciaran Clark on the way past goalkeeper Jed Steer.
Villa lacked urgency and purpose and their response was limited to long-range efforts which failed to test keeper George Long.
The home side belatedly awoke towards the end of the first half and Benteke should have scored when he latched on to an inviting Marc Albrighton cross only to fail to hit the target.
United took the scare as a cue to try to extend their lead and Flynn had a shot palmed wide by Steer just after the break as the visitors continued to frustrate the home side and Villa's agitated fans.
Blades keeper Long had to tip over an Albrighton cross, although it was the visitors who looked more like scoring.
Flynn was causing plenty of problems and Steer failed to gather another effort from him before Villa defender Matthew Lowton cleared the danger.
Villa had struggled to break down their stubborn visitors for most of the game, but equalised when a hopeful ball into the box ricocheted about before falling for Helenius to score.
The goal proved a false dawn for Lambert's side as United, who are 51 places below Villa, picked themselves up and scored a deserved winner through the livewire Flynn.
Check out a photo gallery from all of today's FA Cup fixtures on theBBC Sport Facebook page.
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 13Steer
- 14Luna
- 24TonevSubstituted forHeleniusat 60'minutes
- 15WestwoodBooked at 84mins
- 6ClarkBooked at 34mins
- 34Lowton
- 7Bacuna
- 16DelphBooked at 89mins
- 20Benteke
- 12Albrighton
- 10Weimann
Substitutes
- 1Guzan
- 8El Ahmadi
- 9Helenius
- 18Sylla
- 21Bowery
- 22Gardner
- 32Donacien
Sheff Utd
- 25LongBooked at 90mins
- 29McMahon
- 6Hill
- 14McGinn
- 15CollinsBooked at 12mins
- 5Maguire
- 7Flynn
- 8Doyle
- 9PorterSubstituted forKennedyat 90+1'minutes
- 11BaxterSubstituted forCoadyat 80'minutes
- 23MurphySubstituted forMillerat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Howard
- 12Miller
- 16Cuvelier
- 17Coady
- 19Brandy
- 32Kennedy
- 37Calvert-Lewin
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 24,038
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Sheffield United 2.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
George Long (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Shaun Miller replaces Jamie Murphy.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Terry Kennedy replaces Chris Porter.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Booking
Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Fabian Delph (Aston Villa).
Foul by Christian Benteke (Aston Villa).
Anthony McMahon (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Ashley Westwood (Aston Villa).
Michael Doyle (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fabian Delph (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anthony McMahon (Sheffield United).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Sheffield United 2. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Ciaran Clark (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield United. Conor Coady replaces Jose Baxter.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Matthew Hill.
Attempt missed. Andreas Weimann (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Chris Porter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Sheffield United 1. Nicklas Helenius (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Matthew Hill.
Attempt saved. Christian Benteke (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Hand ball by Chris Porter (Sheffield United).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. Chris Porter (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Marc Albrighton (Aston Villa).
Jamie Murphy (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Flynn (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Nicklas Helenius (Aston Villa).
Harry Maguire (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Nicklas Helenius replaces Aleksandar Tonev.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Anthony McMahon.